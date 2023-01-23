Learn Gaelic literature and culture online with UCC

This year explore the fascinating world of Gaelic literature and culture through this online Master’s degree delivered by University College Cork (UCC).

This Online MA in Gaelic Literature and Culture is a unique and affordable Postgraduate degree where the Worlds of mythology, folklore, folksong and Timeless traditions of Poetry and story all meet in the manuscripts and books.

Experts in the fields of the Gaelic language, literature, and culture will guide you through the coursework with all lectures and reading materials being provided online.

At a cost of €7,400 for non-EU students, the course can be taken full-time in one year, or part-time over two years. The program is delivered online in English (using texts in translation) and no prior knowledge of any Gaelic language is required.

As registered students of University College Cork (ranked top 2% of Universities worldwide), those who take this course can enjoy access to all the electronic facilities of the renowned George Boole Library.

This course attracts students from all over the world, who recognize the opportunity to take a high-quality Postgraduate degree, Accredited by a leading and long-established Irish university, without having to leave their homes. A recent graduate is Rick Riordan, author of the best-selling Percy Jackson series.

Pre-recorded lectures mean that students can learn in their own time, and this flexibility is complemented by the important feature of interaction with fellow students through online discussion groups. The module discussions are monitored by lecturers, who are always available to answer questions and address issues that are raised.

Student testimonials

“No one else offers a program like this online. UCC offering this program has allowed me finally to pursue a decade-old dream and to make that dream a reality . . . It is a Fantastic course, of which I am proud to be a part” – Falicia, Florida, USA

Listen: Aileen, a former student of the course, shares her experience of completing the Online MA in Gaelic Literature and Culture from University College Cork and what it was like to study across the Atlantic in the US.

University College Cork

The university was established beside the monastic lands of a Settlement founded by St Finbar in the late 6th century. University College Cork, therefore, represents a continuous history of education and scholarship extending over fourteen centuries.

This deep sense of tradition informs a commitment to sharing knowledge and expertise with a world audience, and it is in furtherance of this commitment that the Online MA in Gaelic Literature and Culture is offered.

Drawing from the living traditions of the Irish-speaking areas in the hinterland of the University, and on the unparalleled expertise of the community of Scholars who deliver the course, the Online MA in Gaelic Literature and Culture is a unique high-quality qualification in the culture of a society that has survived for millennia on the western edge of Europe and that has contributed significantly to world literature.

