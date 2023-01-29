‘Learn as much as I can’ – Motorsport Week

Oscar Piastri has spoken about his 2023 goal to learn as much as he can, while he is preparing to “get stuck in” with McLaren.

The Australian, who will make his Formula 1 debut in Bahrain, previewed the year after McLaren fired up its 2023 challenger for the first time.

“It’s nice to see the beast alive,” he said, while looking forward to the start of the year, stating that he’s “very, very excited.”

The 21-year old, who consecutively became Formula Renault Eurocup, Formula 3 and Formula 2 champion, hasn’t raced in over a year, something McLaren CEO Zak Brown has previously said he isn’t worried about.

Piastri says he wants to use his debut weekend in Bahrain to “try and learn as much as I can”, adding that a good result “would be a bonus.”

” [I want to] just go out and enjoy it. Enjoy my first race for over a year and have some fun and get stuck in.”

His goal for the year aligns with his goal for his debut race, with “a lot to learn in the world of F1.

“As long as I’m following everything as well as I can and learning as much as I can, and doing everything the correct way then I think the results will come naturally.

“So, yeah. Do everything the right way, start off on the right foot. And make sure I have some fun too.”

McLaren is set to unveil its 2023 challenger at the McLaren Technology Center on February 13.