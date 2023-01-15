Learn all about Spikeball: Rules, How to Play, Videos and Scoring
The sport of roundnet, aka “that yellow trampoline game” aka “if volleyball and Foursquare had a baby” aka “enough with the wit I’d like to read the rules,” is played 2 vs 2.
A player starts a point by serving the ball down onto the Spikeball net so it ricochets up at his opponents. The returning team has up to 3 hits between them (think bump, set, Spike) to return the ball back onto the net. The Rally continues until a team can’t return the ball onto the net within their three touches.
Team 1 serves to Team 2 to start a point
Players have up to three alternating touches to return the ball to the net
After the serve, players can move or hit in any direction around the net
Score when the opposing team hits the rim, the ground, or bounces the ball more than once on the net
The ball should be inflated to 12 in circumference.
The tension of the net should be consistent throughout. A ball dropped from 3 feet above the net should bounce up approximately 12-18 in.
- All players except the receiver must start the point at least 6 feet from the net.
- The receiver may stand at any desired distance
- Once the server strikes the ball, players may go anywhere they choose.
- Possession changes when the ball contacts the net.
- Each team has up to 3 touches per possession.
- Determine a serving order which alternates players from the two teams (eg Player 3 follows Player 1, etc.).
- To equalize sun and wind effects, rotate starting positions 90 degrees counter-clockwise every 5 points if desired.
