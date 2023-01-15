Learn all about Spikeball: Rules, How to Play, Videos and Scoring

The sport of roundnet, aka “that yellow trampoline game” aka “if volleyball and Foursquare had a baby” aka “enough with the wit I’d like to read the rules,” is played 2 vs 2.

A player starts a point by serving the ball down onto the Spikeball net so it ricochets up at his opponents. The returning team has up to 3 hits between them (think bump, set, Spike) to return the ball back onto the net. The Rally continues until a team can’t return the ball onto the net within their three touches.