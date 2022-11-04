Leaky “Lockdown” Black back for another season

Arguably the heart and soul of UNC Basketball’s defense, Leaky Black Returns for one more season.

When the “Iron Five” (minus Brady Manek) announced they were returning to the UNC basketball program, many could argue that one of the most important pieces was a fifth-year player from Concord, North Carolina. At 6-foot-8 and with all of the tools necessary for nearly every position on the floor, Leaky Black will lead this team all season long.

2021-2022 Season in Review

In many ways, the Tar Heels season last year almost mirrored Black’s season. While he was consistent on the defensive end, he has never been an explosive Offensive player. Some teams would even sag off of Black a bit in favor of guarding the other shooters on the floor.

A funny thing happened right about the same time that the Tar Heels 2021-2022 season took a turn for the better. When Black and the rest of the Iron Five realized that he was their Lockdown stopper, everything started to change.

From a statistical perspective, Black averaged 4.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. However, any fan that watched the resurgent Tar Heels and tournament run knows the real value of Leaky to the team. The statistics of whoever he was guarding dropped drastically. They embraced the role and the team did too. His performance on the defensive end of the floor essentially made each game a four-on-four contest.

What to Expect in 2022-2023

The good news for 2022-2023 is that Black is healthy and knows his role. From game one until they are cutting down the nets in Houston, the Tar Heels can count on Black to show up every night and shut down the opposing best player. In addition, he will handle the ball, and facilitate on offense and I would not be surprised to see him take more open shots.

With a very talented roster, Black can slide between positions 1 through 4 at any time. His length disrupts opponents and his leadership will be an extension of Head Coach Hubert Davis.

Bold Prediction

My bold prediction for Leaky Black is that he will win the ACC Defensive Player of the year. They honestly should have won it last year. Since this section is for bold predictions, I predict that Black will also double his scoring per game this year to 8 ppg. Honestly, with the weapons on this team, I am not sure the Tar Heels will need it. However, with all of the attention that the other players will receive, Black will find himself in situations to score.

I was thrilled to hear that he was coming back for one final season. Like the rest of the team, Black has unfinished business and deserves to go out as a champion.

Follow us @KeepingItHeel on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of UNC basketball news, updates, and recruiting.