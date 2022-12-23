Leaky Black makes UNC basketball program history

On Wednesday night, Leaky Black accomplished something that no other player in UNC basketball program history has done before.

We often talk about how Leaky Black doesn’t always get the credit he deserves, but does so much for the UNC basketball program that should be appreciated.

Night in and night out, Black impacts the game in multiple ways, as the winning plays he makes go a long way towards the Tar Heels’ success.

In his final season at North Carolina, Black has accomplished something that no other UNC basketball player has ever done.

Our good friend Isaac Schade brought light to this stat, which simply goes to show how the Concord, North Carolina native impacts a basketball game in many ways.

What a career for @LeakyBlack. **1st player in @UNC_Basketball HISTORY** to achieve the following combination of career stat thresholds: • 600 points (698 total)

• 500 rebounds (593)

• 300 assists (301)

• 50 blocks (74)

• 100 steals (137) Congrats Leaky!#LockdownLeaky — Isaac Schade (@isaacschade) December 22, 2022

Black is the first Tar Heel EVER to achieve the above combination of career stat thresholds. Even though he has an extra season to work with, it still doesn’t take away from how impressive this accomplishment is.

With plenty of time left in his final season on campus, Black has a ton of time to move up in each of these stat areas. Of course, Black is solely focused on winning, as he hopes to end his career with a national championship.

Once his career as a Tar Heel concludes, Black will stand alone on this list, as UNC basketball fans should take some time to appreciate all that he has done for the University of North Carolina as a whole.

