Leaky Black makes program history

Current UNC basketball wing Leaky Black is truly one of a kind and he recently became the first Tar Heel to hit a certain milestone.

Black, a fifth-year senior, has been a consistent contributor to North Carolina. Whether it was scoring, rebounding, passing or his defensive ability, he’s done everything and more that’s been asked of him.

Earlier this week, he became the first UNC player to hit the milestone of 600 points, 500 rebounds, 300 assists, 100 steals and 50 blocks, per host of LockedOnHeels Isaac Schade.

What a career for @LeakyBlack. **1st player in @UNC_Basketball HISTORY** to achieve the following combination of career stat thresholds: • 600 points (698 total)

• 500 rebounds (593)

• 300 assists (301)

• 50 blocks (74)

• 100 steals (137) Congrats Leaky!#LockdownLeaky — Isaac Schade (@isaacschade) December 22, 2022

This season Black is having a career-year in numerous categories. Points per game (6.5), rebounds (6.0) and field goal percentage (47%). His three-point percentage is the highest since his freshman season, shooting 37.5 percent this year on 1.8 attempts per game.

Black, who came in as a four-star prospect ranked No. 71 overall in the 2018 class, has turned into one of the best defenders in college basketball and has flashed offensive ability this year as well.

North Carolina has now won four games in a row following a four game losing streak. Two of those wins have come against Big Ten opponents, Ohio State and Michigan.

In the last two wins, Black is averaging 8.0 points, 8.0 rebounds 2.0 assists and is shooting 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from three on 1.0 made threes per game.

