Leaked footage of Wolves’ ‘offside’ goal vs Liverpool emerges

There was plenty of controversy during the FA Cup tie between the two sides that finished 2-2 at Anfield on Saturday evening.

The away side thought they had grabbed a late winner when Toti forced the ball home as Liverpool failed to clear a corner.

However, the assistant referee raised his flag to put a halt to the celebrations.

Fans were left Confused as to why the goal was disallowed as replays appeared very inconclusive. It later transpired that the corner taker, Matheus Nunes, had been flagged offside as the ball bounced back to him from a Wolves head.

VAR didn’t have access to a suitable camera angle to rule Nunes offside and, therefore, had to go with the assistant referee’s decision.

In the following days, a conclusive camera angle showing the ‘offside’ is yet to emerge. We brought you fan footage that appeared to show that Nunes was, indeed, onside but as it was filmed on a mobile phone it was hardly reliable.

But now, leaked footage has shown the decision – and it’s pretty conclusive.

Posted by @wolvesfancast on Twitterthe footage shows Nunes was being played onside by Trent Alexander-Arnold when the ball was headed back to him with lines being drawn to confirm that.

The footage confirms what we thought – Nunes was onside.

However, the footage shows something that is perhaps even more interesting.

It appears to show how the referee, Andy Madley, actually instructed the assistant referee to raise his flag seconds after the goal had gone in.

Originally, the linesman had kept his flag down but it was only after communication with Madley that he raised it to Disallow the goal. It was that decision that VAR had to go with as they couldn’t prove Nunes was onside.

VIDEO: Leaked footage of Wolves’ disallowed goal vs Liverpool

#VAR #LIVWOL 🟥 #CORRUPTION Just been shared this video in a Wolves discord group. Expecting Wolves to demand answers from The FA / PGMOL in the coming days. All we want is a fair game.

11 vs 11 – 1 ref – 2 linesmen Where players get the headlines, not officials. #FAIRGAME ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Im6synT2um — Wolves Fancast (@wolvesfancast) January 9, 2023

Wow.

What did Lopetegui say about the offside decision?

Unsurprisingly, Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui was fuming after the match.

At the time of the incident, he could be seen watching the goal back on a monitor and protesting to the officials to allow it.

He was also upset with Mohamed Salah’s goal earlier in the match, which was allowed despite being offside due to Toti’s wayward header.

“The offside that we had – we have seen it, the offside doesn’t exist, I’m sorry,” Lopetegui said. “It’s impossible. Someone has told him [the referee] it’s offside, but we’ve seen the images, it doesn’t exist. The decision is wrong. I make mistakes every day, and sometimes they do too. It’s a pity, because I’m sorry, it’s not offside.

“Our Tactical camera – at the time I have seen the replay and it was [even] better in the dressing room. His frustration was made all the greater as Mohamed Salah’s Strike came despite him starting in an offside position – an issue he wants to see addressed.

“It is the same in all the leagues. My opinion is that we have to talk a lot with the referees about this sort of situation. Mohamed Salah was offside before Toti touched the ball, so he got an advantage. Toti, of course, is only going for it because of the offside player.

“The referee heard us and was very polite, but it has happened now. We have to accept it. It is a pity because we deserved to win against a fantastic team like Liverpool.”

