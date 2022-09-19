League To Focus On Improving Player/Fan Civility

When the NBA and the Player’s Association engage in collective bargaining, there is usually some stress involved. With a mutual opt-out date of December 15th looming, negotiations have begun on some topics that both sides have presented. However, these negotiations seem to not be as high-strung.

That likely has something to do with the fact that the NBA and NBPA have been in constant contact for more than two years navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. Amendments have been made to the CBA that both sides have had to agree on, so there is already some positive momentum built that they are looking to build upon.

Many discussion topics are on the docket as the sides will hammer out things about money with an influx expected from a new TV deal and rising salary cap. Another topic that will be discussed is improving the relationship between players and fans.

There have been some unsightly incidents between players and fans in recent years. No one will ever forget the Malice at the Palace between the Detroit Pistons and the Indiana Pacers. While nothing has reached that level since there have been some unflattering exchanges.

LATEST NBA NEWS: Player Safety & Fan Conduct Updates

Harassment from fans in Utah is something that has been reported numerous times. Trae Young was spat on by a fan at Madison Square Garden in a game against the New York Knicks. LeBron James had a fan removed from their courtside seats in a game. Julius Randle had a very public back and forth with the fans this season.

That is something that NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio would like to see less of and it is hard to argue against that. The fans and players are the livelihood of the game and making sure they live in Harmony is important. Shams Charania of The Athletic shared the update.

Tremaglio added she and Silver will soon release a joint statement stressing civility among the players, fans, the league, the players union and everyone surrounding them.

Under Tremaglio, the NBPA has a strong desire to share a deeper, holistic view of their players with the world — “(our players are) amazing men who are incredibly generous, are businessmen, who have family, who struggle with work-life balance just like everyone else.”

While it is hard for some people to rationalize because of how much money the players make, at the end of the day, Tremaglio is right. These human beings have some of the same issues that the Everyday person has. While having the amount of money makes some of those issues easier to handle, they do face some of the same hurdles.

Being away from family for long periods of time during the season cannot be easy on anyone. Long nights and a lot of travel will eventually wear anyone down no matter how nice the conditions are on chartered flights.

The age of social media has given fans access to athletes many never thought possible, which also opens the door for some negative interactions. Making those as positive as possible and getting people on the same level is the goal of Tremaglio and the NBPA during these CBA negotiations.