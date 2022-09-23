League Play Underway in ACC Volleyball
ACC Upcoming Schedule
Friday, Sept. 23
Duke at Syracuse Noon | ACCNX
Notre Dame at Florida State 6:30 pm | ACCNX
Virginia Tech at Clemson 7 pm | ACCNX
Wake Forest at No. 13 Georgia Tech 7 pm | ACCNX
Well. 2 Louisville at Miami 7 pm | ACCNX
NC State at Virginia 7 pm | ACCNX
North Carolina at No. 10 Pitt 7 pm | ACCNX
Sunday, Sept. 25
Duke at Boston College 1 pm | ACCNX
NC State at No. 10 Pitt 1 pm | ACCNX
Virginia Tech at No. 13 Georgia Tech 1 pm | ACCNX
North Carolina at Virginia 1 pm | ACCNX
Notre Dame at Miami 1 pm | ACCNX
Wake Forest at Clemson 1 pm | ACCNX
Louisville at Florida State 3 pm | ESPN
Notting ACC Volleyball
- Three ACC teams are ranked in the AVCA Top 25 Poll (Sept. 19). Louisville is No. 2 – its highest ranking of the season – Pitt is No. 10 and Georgia Tech is No. 13.
- The ACC leads all conferences this season with 115 non-conference victories.
- ACC play, which began Wednesday with Syracuse knocking off Boston College, 3-2, continues with a full slate of action this weekend. Seven matches are scheduled for both Friday and Saturday. The weekend is highlighted by No. 2 Louisville’s visit to Florida State, which will be televised nationally on ESPN. It is the second Louisville match in as many weeks that has aired on ESPN and just the fifth regular-season Women’s college volleyball match on ESPN in the last 25 years. It’s Oct. 2, the Georgia Tech-Louisville match will also be on ESPN.
- Louisville (7th) and Pitt (10th) have each faced one of the nation’s top-10 most difficult schedules based on past opposition winning percentage. Six of the Cardinals’ 10 opponents this season have been ranked and Louisville’s previous opponents have compiled a 67-28 (.705) record. Pitt’s prior opponents are 71-35 (.670), while North Carolina’s past opponents are 71-42 (.628) – the 25th-most difficult schedule.
- Louisville has the nation’s second-longest winning streak against conference opponents. The Cardinals have won 29 consecutive league matches. The last team to beat Louisville was Pitt on Oct. 23, 2020.
- After starting the season 0-2, Duke has won nine straight matches, which is the eighth-longest active streak in the country.
- Four ACC teams are ranked among the top 30 nationally in hitting percentage – Louisville (11th, .297), Pitt (19th, .283), Florida State (27th, .274) and Boston College (30th, .272). Duke Ranks third nationally with 2.3 aces per set, and Louisville is sixth in the country with 2.97 blocks per set.
- Louisville outside hitter Claire Chaussee was named this week’s GameChanger/AVCA National Player of the Week. Chaussee led the Cardinals’ offense in wins at No. 13 Kentucky and at No. 9 Stanford. In the win at Kentucky, Chaussee had 16 kills with just three errors and a .371 hitting percentage. Three days later, the Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, native had 19 kills with a .310 hitting percentage to knock off Stanford. She averaged 3.9 kills per set and hit .338 for the week.
- Two-time ACC Player of the Week Julia Bergmann of Georgia Tech leads the Nation in points per set (6.19) and Kills per set (5.52). Duke’s Gracie Johnson is fifth in aces per set (0.78).
- Florida State’s Chris Poole and North Carolina’s Joe Sagula rank second and third, respectively, in wins among active head coaches. Poole is second in the country with 884 victories, while Sagula is third with 856 wins. Duke’s Jolene Nagel is 13th with 676 victories.
- ACC Network will air 21 conference volleyball matches this season. More than 150 ACC volleyball matches are slated for ACC Network Extra. Follow all the ACC volleyball action with updated scores, schedules and standings at theACC.com.
- SiriusXM produced an ACC volleyball preview show, which debuted on Thursday, Aug. 18 and is available on demand on the SXM App. Hosted by ESPN’s Katie George, a former standout volleyball player at Louisville, the show features interviews with all 15 head coaches and 19 student-athletes.
- The ACC is poised for another outstanding year after posting its most successful season in 2021. The ACC’s had two teams in the national semifinals for the first time in league history and its six NCAA teams tied the league record. The ACC’s three teams in the regional Finals and third round, and five teams in the second round were all the most in conference history.
- Louisville was selected as the preseason favorite to win the 2022 ACC Volleyball Championship following a vote of the league’s head coaches. The Cardinals received 10 first-place votes, while Pitt earned five. Pitt finished second in the voting with 185 points, followed by Georgia Tech (173), Miami (150) and Florida State (145).
- Louisville’s five preseason All-ACC selections led the conference, while Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Pitt had three each. Miami had two players on the preseason team and Florida State and Syracuse had one each.