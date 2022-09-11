League insiders speculate on Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks making a potential move for NBA finalist

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Dallas Mavericks are in constant search of ways to improve their roster and capture the elusive championship. The latest Rumors suggest that their missing piece could be found in the summer of 2024.

According to Boston Celtics insiders, Jack Simone and Keith Smith, the 76ers and the Mavericks will have their eyes set on Jaylen Brown when he hits free agency in the summer of 2024. Simone and Smith believe that the Detroit Pistons and the Memphis Grizzlies might also be in the mix.

“The Dallas Mavericks should be in a constant search for a co-star to pair alongside Luka Doncic, and if they dump a contract or two by 2024, they could make space for Brown. Not only would Brown be able to take some of the scoring load off of Doncic, but he’d likely also slot in as the team’s best Perimeter defender.

“Similar statements can be made for teams like the Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons, and Philadelphia 76ers, who could all be looking for fresh faces to pair with their respective stars by 2024. And Morant, Cade Cunningham, and Joel Embiid would all assumedly jump at the chance to play with Brown.

“Again, though, this Reasoning would bank on the idea that Brown is sick of Boston, and from everything we’ve seen, that doesn’t seem to be the case at the moment,” Simone and Smith said.

Jaylen Brown is currently halfway through his four-year contract that he signed in 2019 worth $110 million. The guard is set to be paid in excess of $26 million and $28 million in the final two seasons of his contract, respectively. Brown will hit free agency in 2024 and will be at the peak of his powers.

Given the noise around Jaylen Brown potentially headlining the package for Kevin Durant, there is a chance that he could want out of the Celtics in 2024. This comes after being their best player in the postseason this year and leading them to the NBA Finals.

Can the Philadelphia 76ers accommodate Jaylen Brown?