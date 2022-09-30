League Golf Champions talk about winning titles

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) – The Presuque Isle Wildcats and the Fort Kent/ Madawaska golf teams are both celebrating league championships. Both teams will now compete in the State Championships on Saturday October 8th. This is the first year that Fort Kent and Madawaska formed a cooperative golf team and it turned out to be a success.

<(Kelly O'Leary):” It worked out well. The kids are great representatives of their community and their high school. It's a Testament to the parents. These are outstanding individuals.”

The co-op team battled the elements and the other teams to capture the title. It is Fort Kent’s first Aroostook League golf title,

O’Leary:” It was pretty tough at Central. Cold and Windy and the kids performed pretty well. I kind of knew they were going to score well. I expected that.”

Several members of the golf team also play soccer so they have been juggling practice schedules and for The Warriors Kaden Theriault it will be a very busy 24 hours leading up to the State competition

O’Leary:” They have a game on Friday at CAHS. We are going to be playing a practice round down in Natanis on Friday so we are going to have to figure out how to get him back up to practice and then come back up to Central to play and then play States on Saturday.”

Michael Bruce of Fort Fairfield won the Aroostook League Qualifier shooting a 74. They said the conditions weren’t perfect, but that is fall golf in Maine

(Michael Bruce):” It’s getting pretty late in the season and the conditions are getting a lot worse, so I think it prepared me for playing in States.”

Bruce finished in the top 10 last year at the Class C States and he said that he will take that course knowledge to Natanis this season.

Bruce: “It gave me more knowledge about the course and what the competition is like down there.”

The Presque Isle Wildcats captured their first Penobscot Valley Conference Class B title since 2013 at Hermon Meadows. The Wildcats have been consistent all season and they were confident they would take care of business in the Qualifier

(Matt Madore):” We had a good idea trying to track the scores around the state on who our competition would be. We had a pretty good idea we would be one of the favorites.”

The Wildcats future looks bright. They don’t have a senior in the starting line-up

Madore:” I have four of my kids who are going who are familiar with the course. They played it last year. It was our first time Qualifying for the states in quite some time, so they got a chance to play it a couple of times.”

The Cats are a very balanced team with several members of the team posting the low round at different matches this year.

Madore: “Four returning Juniors that are all considered our number one player. We have been interchangeable all year. Everybody has taken a turn at that spot. I told them from the very beginning that I don’t put much stock in numbers. I am going to put you where I think you will thrive the best against the competition we are playing that particular day. We can interchange one through six and we should be very competitive.”

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.