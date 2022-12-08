League Executive Says Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson Has Worst Contract In NBA

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson has faced criticism from fans who think he is overpaid.

Now, Robinson is starting to hear it from league personnel. An NBA executive recently told Heavy.com Robinson’s $90-million contract is the “worst” in the league.

“You can argue that, for its length, he has the worst contract in the league,” the exec said. “There are other big ones that are bad, like what the Knicks are paying Julius Randle or the Ben Simmons contract, but those are guys who have value because they can still produce. And there are bad ones like (Davis) Bertans in Dallas, where he just got overpaid because he was in the right place at the right time. With Robinson, though, he has a big deal, a long deal, and a bad deal—he has all three there. The Heat have him signed through 2026, and you just don’t know what level he is going to be able to help you at from here on. He has been really bad as a shooter, and we know he can’t defend, so what is he bringing to the table?”

Two years ago, Robinson earned the contract after breaking the franchise’s single-season 3-pointer record. He has since struggled and fallen out of the starting lineup the past two seasons.

