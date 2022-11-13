Leaf | The Daily Star

I saw the leaf fall yesterday.

The wind took the leaf on its back and then disappeared.

Maybe it fell upon some pond or river, crossing a thousand waves.

Or the wind took it to some other world.

No one saw the leaf falling

Or saw when it was born.

However, the bird saw it, also the tree that carried it, is now mourning.

Another day, another leaf was missing

No one saw, when it fell, maybe when everyone was asleep.

In the morning, everyone kept looking for it.

I was also worried all day, my thoughts carrying the Sorrow of the tree.

Then the next day, another leaf, this time everyone saw it fall.

Although, the Sorrow was a little less today, as all accepted the repetition.

To comfort themselves they made stories of the leaf traveling from one pole to another.

Free as Arctic tern birds.

The sun rose next day, it was as beautiful as when a life begins.

The new born sees life as boundless, everything so gorgeous.

The warmth, thought of a new day and smile spread everywhere.

I also felt it that day, the happiness like I was reborn, the sensation of being alive.

I was also grateful as they were.

Junayed Alam Bhuiyan is a student of English Literature, Department of English, East West University. He likes Poetry and short fiction.