Leading the way: Seniors showcase Veteran leadership for Georgia men’s golf | Georgia Sports

Nicolas Cassidy, Connor Creasy and Ben van Wyk are making the most of their senior season with Georgia’s men’s golf team, while also preparing the future of the program for the Younger guys on the roster.

With each of the veteran trio Golfers placing in the top 20 in the Frederica Cup this month, the group has set the tone and wants to carry this momentum through their upcoming tournaments.

The Seniors

Cassidy, co-captain of the Bulldogs, is originally from Johns Creek, Georgia, and captured three team state championships and one individual state title while in high school. He redshirted his freshman year after joining the Bulldogs in January 2019.

Last season, Cassidy contributed two counting rounds in the Bryan Regional, helping the Bulldogs qualify for the NCAA Championships.

Cassidy began this season strong, posting a personal best 9-under (207) for the tournament, including a personal best 5-under round at the Frederica Cup, earning 15th place overall.

Creasy, another co-captain of the team, is from Abingdon, Virginia, where they similarly won three high school state championships. He has been with the Georgia men’s golf team since 2019.

Creasy recorded his first career top-10 finish, earning seventh in the Frederica Cup with a score of 14-under (202).

“Our team camaraderie this year is fantastic,” Creasy said when asked about his thoughts on the first tournament and his Outlook for this season.

Van Wyk, originally from George, South Africa, began his collegiate career at Augusta University in 2019, before transferring to Georgia prior to the 2021 season. In the 2020-2021 season with Augusta, he was named the team’s most valuable player.

Last season, van Wyk had two rounds that counted in the Bryan Regional and contributed to the Bulldogs qualifying for the NCAA Championships. They placed 17th in the Frederica Cup to begin this season.

He posted a 6-under 64 in the second round of the SEC Match Play on Sept. 25, highlighted by a hole-in-one on a 187 yard par-3.

Van Wyk says his goal for this season is to win a few tournaments and do whatever he can to help the team, Chasing a top-four finish at nationals.

High praise

Chris Haack, the head coach for the Bulldogs since 1996, had positive things to say about the Seniors and the leadership they provide for the program.

“I think any time you have a good idea of ​​what is expected of you, it helps you prepare, so they’re just Veteran guys who have a lot of knowledge,” Haack said when asked what makes this group stand out among others he has coached.

Coming off of a team fourth-place finish at the Frederica Cup, Haack said the expectation is to win every week, but he also emphasizes that the team learns something to make them a little better the next time they compete.

Haack said when these Seniors are no longer with the team, he’ll be looking for the next man to step up and take on the challenge of being a leader.

Not done yet

Both Creasy and Cassidy mentioned their interest in taking advantage of their extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Creasy said that he will be coming back and competing on the team for his fifth year, but Cassidy said he’s still unsure if he will return.

Creasy, Cassidy and van Wyk have all expressed their desire to turn professional and continue their golf careers after departing from UGA.

Eyes on the Prize

These Bulldog Seniors will turn their attention towards their upcoming matches and season full of travel, looking to build on the early momentum they’ve already secured.

The Bulldogs will play in Fort Worth, Texas, at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational on Oct. 3 and Oct. 4. The team will then travel to Hawaii in late October for the Ka’anapali Collegiate Classic.

The rest of the schedule includes tournaments in California, Las Vegas, Puerto Rico, Eatonton, Georgia, and Florida before the team will travel to St. Simons, Georgia, in late April for the SEC Championship.