Leadership Hermosa Beach calls for artists to decorate skateboard Decks – Daily Breeze

Skateboarding has been an integral part of South Bay culture for decades — but now the board Decks will be turned into art.

All for a good cause.

Members of Leadership Hermosa Beach’s Class of 2022, who have already graduated from the program, decided to extend their successful surfboard art project, “Boards Across Hermosa.” Instead of colorful, artistically turned out surfboards, the class will feature skateboard decks instead — and will donate part of the money made from selling them to a local arts nonprofit.

The second edition of “Boards Across America” ​​is searching for around 50 artists to submit artistically decorated skateboards, said project manager Tara McNamara Stabile. Organizers are looking for artists who are Hermosa Beach Residents or who have strong ties to the city, Stabile said. Other organizers of the event include Susan Casty, Erika Langitieg Newman, Kitty LaDochy and Abby Wohlford.

“It seemed like it touched a lot of people in the community, a lot of stakeholders and community members,” Stabile said about the Inaugural “Boards Across America” ​​surfboard project.

Leadership Hermosa Beach was able to attract around 70 artists for that project. Their work was scattered across the city earlier this year.

While the money raised by the sale of the surfboards went directly back to the artists, funds from the skateboard auction, which will take place next year, will be split between the artists and as a fundraiser for nonprofit Indivisible Arts. Indivisible Arts, based in Hermosa Beach, boasts programs to cultivate creativity in youth through art and music while also addressing mental health issues among younger people.

Indivisible Arts founder Rafael McMaster said in an email that organizers could collect upwards of 100 painted Skateboards with the nonprofit’s network of artists.

“The board sales will go 50% to the artists, and the other half of the proceeds will go directly to the Frontlines of helping Gen Z and mental health through teaching creativity, consciousness, and art,” McMaster said in the email. “We are simply overjoyed to get to serve our beloved South Bay community through creativity, art, and ‘Boards Across Hermosa.’”

The theme of “Boards Across Hermosa” will be “Rock, Roll, Rebel: Hermosa.” That’s a reference to the city’s rich history of music, particularly the punk era of the late 1970s and early 1980s. Even decades earlier, the city was known for West Coast Jazz at The Lighthouse, as well as surf music that could be heard from many Clubs around town.

“I think there’s a long history of music and Rebellion and doing things our own way,” Stabile said. “We have our own take on things and so this is a nice way that the artists can, through their own view, express it through their art.”

The deadline to complete the work is Jan. 10, Stabile said. The finished work can be dropped off at Resin gallery, 618 Cypress Ave., the home of Indivisible Arts.

Stabile said they plan to place the skateboard art at host businesses the week of Jan. 16.

The auction will begin following the installation and be run by Indivisible Arts. The exhibit will continue until March 18, when the Skateboards will be on display at the Resin gallery for the “State of the Art: The Art of Unity” fundraiser.

If anyone has used-but-unadorned Skateboards they want to donate, Stabile said, take them to Indivisible Arts/Resin Gallery.

For more information, email Stabile at [email protected]

