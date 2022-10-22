Leadership Florence Kickball for a Cause benefits six Nonprofits

STAFF REPORTS



FLORENCESC — Balls were kicked. Bases were run. Some players may be a bit sore Sunday morning, but Les Echols with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce said overall, Saturday’s Kick Ball for a Cause was a success.

Put together by the chamber’s Leadership Florence Class the event was a 14-team double-elimination tournament played on the grounds, and ball fields, of Florence-Darlington Technical College.

The teams varied from those that were highly competitive, highly spirited and highly skilled to those that were just highly spirited.

The teams came from Florence-area businesses.

Leadership Florence is having its class project, which this year is kickball for a cause, Echols aid. The project varies from year to year. “It’s a fundraiser for six great organizations. The class put this together as a family fun day so families can come out and enjoy as well.”

Harvest Hope Food Bank, House of Hope, Lydia’s Nest, NCNW, The Pee Dee Coalition, and the Florence County United Way will split the proceeds from the tournament, the goal for which was $20,000-$30,000.

“I would say this is a huge success. An opportunity for people to come together, network as well as play kickball,” Echols said.

“They were nervous, but when you have 34 leaders working together for a common cause it’ll come together, and it has,” Echols said.

McLeod Health won the tournament followed by General Electric in second place.