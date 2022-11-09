Leadership Change Announced Tuesday For Gardner-Webb Men’s Soccer

BOILING SPRINGS, NC (November 8, 2022) – Gardner-Webb University VP and Director of Athletics Dr. Andrew Goodrich announced Tuesday that Tony Setzer would not return as head men’s soccer coach.

“We are grateful for Coach Setzer and his contributions to Gardner-Webb soccer,” said Goodrich. “We wish Tony and his family nothing but the best.”

Setzer spent 35 seasons in charge of the men’s soccer program and finished with a career record of 234-375-46.

A national search for the program’s next head coach will begin immediately.

