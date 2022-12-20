Leaders Helped Boston Survive ‘Second-Period Blip’

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins were well on their way to blowing out the Florida Panthers on Monday, until things got a little murky in the second period.

Yes, the Bruins finished with a 7-3 win over the Panthers. But, there was a point in the game where Florida scored three consecutive goals to cut Boston’s lead to one, striking some fear into the hearts of the TD Garden crowd. Sam Reinhart, Eric Staal and Carter Verhaeghe combined for the goals, all coming in a stretch of under six minutes and erasing a commanding lead for the Bruins.

It was at that moment Bruins Coach Jim Montgomery though of Burning his timeout, but he thought better of it.

“I think we got a little loose in our game,” Montgomery said postgame. “I think we were playing for offense instead of playing on the right side of pucks. I think if we had a Younger team I probably would have called timeout, but the leadership we have, they’re saying the right things on the bench. It’s not like I can call a timeout and say anything better. We’re Lucky to have the leaders we have.”

That leadership group of Captain Patrice Bergeron and alternate Captains Brad Marchand and David Krejci were especially crucial in the winning effort. Not only did they provide the words needed to inspire Boston to put a stop to Florida’s comeback attempt, but they combined for three goals and five assists between the three of them.

This formula, however, is not something the Bruins can expect to keep up if they want to continue their winning ways.

“With the season being so long, you’re going to have times where your team is on top of their game and times where they’re not,” Montgomery said. “I think everyone in our room recognizes that we’re probably not great (at all) 200 feet for 60 minutes right now. But, it seems like we are in spurts and we pull away.