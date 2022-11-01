Leaders Credit Union makes $7k donation to Jackson Arts Council

JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders Credit Union announces a $7,000 donation to the Jackson Arts Council.

A news release states the Leaders Education Foundation matched the first $7,000 in donations given towards the Jackson Art Box initiative.

The art box project was created by the Jackson Arts Council to provide Jackson Madison County School System students with free art supplies to use as tools for creativity and expression.

“We are a foundation that advocates for giving forward,” said Leigh Anne Bentley, President of the Leaders Education Foundation. “We know we are empowering our community for good by

donating to the Jackson Art box and furthering the Art Council’s mission.”

A check presentation was held at the Leaders Credit Union branch on Oil Well Road, bringing together Leaders Education Foundation board members, officers, and Volunteer staff, as well as board members of the Jackson Arts Council and Executive Director Lizzie Emmons.

“We are grateful for our community partners who value providing arts access to students,” said Emmons. “With their support, we will provide 500 art supply boxes to our public schools this year.”

