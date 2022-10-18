Lead guard ‘to be determined’

South Dakota men’s basketball team has options. That’s not a bad problem to have, but it is something that USD needs to figure out: The Coyotes re-recruited Kruz Perrott-Hunt and Mason Archambault, who handled the ball more than anyone returning for South Dakota this year, out of the transfer portal, brought in North Dakota transfer and Summit League Freshman of the Year Paul Bruns and bring back their starting point guard from two seasons ago, AJ Plitzuweit, following a nearly two-year long recovery from an injury.

Plitzuweit said that his absence, in some ways, was good for the team. In the case of Perrott-Hunt and Archambault’s rise to stardom, it was. But it also leaves USD with a dilemma: Who will handle the ball?

“To be determined,” South Dakota men’s basketball head Coach Eric Peterson said at USD Basketball Media Day last Wednesday. “I think that’ll depend on the game, too, and the matchup.”

But Peterson continued that it may not matter. USD, based on personnel this season, wants to play a running style of offense. The No. 3 ranked team in the Summit League preseason rankings could look decidedly different than a surprisingly solid team a season ago, albeit with a lot of the same players returning.

The fact that many different players could handle the ball might give the Coyotes more opportunities to push the pace, and small lineups aren’t a rarity for the Coyotes, either. South Dakota will have “sets,” and Peterson is “not 100% sure” who the lead ball-handler will be in those looks. But that doesn’t impact what the USD wants to do the most.

“Whenever we get a rebound, I don’t care who brings the ball up, just push it up the floor,” Peterson said. “And let’s make them guard us.”

Damani Hayes will be a focal point USD that ‘(doesn’t) care about scoring‘

Since his introductory press conference this past spring, Peterson has pitched the acronym that could become USD’s calling card in year one of his era as the team’s head coach: GATA, or “Get after their … butts,” as Peterson always phrases to media. “Butts” doesn’t start with the letter “A,” if you haven’t noticed.

No player demonstrates that mindset more than Damani Hayes. A 6-foot-5 forward, Hayes played a vital role off the bench for the Coyotes, replacing power forward Hunter Goodrick and providing an unmatched energy for the Coyotes defense and offense alike. And he did all of it while, rarely, scoring the ball. This season, Peterson has said since he first experienced seeing Hayes play live at one of his first practices as head coach that Hayes has taken “a huge step” in adding to his Offensive repertoire. But that doesn’t affect what he does best.

The Coyotes will get creative with Hayes, which on a team full of guards gives even more flexibility. He’ll play the five in small lineups, but he recalled an exchange with Hayes at a recent practice that demonstrates his overall versatility.

“Damani, can you guard this guy?” Peterson asked Hayes about a player he didn’t wish to name.

“Yeah coach,” Hayes replied.

“And that guy’s a point guard,” Peterson said.

Hayes says his free-throw shooting is better (an important piece after he shot 57.1% from the line last year) and he’s finding his “spots” better on offense. But without even scoring, Hayes expects to be a huge part of what South Dakota does this season. And he’ll likely see the court a lot.

“I can always crash the glass every time, I can always dive on a loose ball,” Hayes said. “It has nothing to do if I’m shooting it well or scoring it well and whatnot.”

South Dakota challenging itself with its schedule

The USD men’s basketball team enters this upcoming season with vastly different expectations in Summit League play, expected to compete with the top teams in the conference for a shot at the NCAA Tournament. With that, they decided to build a schedule that maximizes the chance to get to that point.

Coyotes head Coach Eric Peterson said that when he entered, there was one game on the calendar for the upcoming season.

“Some people look at that like a negative,” Peterson said. “Sometimes it’s a positive, too, because we can kind of create our own schedule.”

Over the course of a few months, USD added matchups with Wisconsin, Mississippi State, joined the Fort Myers Tip-Off lineup, BYU at the Utah Jazz’ arena in Salt Lake City and Air Force the next game after that. USD has some strong opponents on its schedule, and is challenging itself in a similar way the Coyotes Women’s basketball team (which is coming off a run to the Sweet 16) challenged itself in recent years.

“I knew if we put together a competitive schedule, it’ll help us for league play,” Peterson said.

