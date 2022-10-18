Lead guard ‘to be determined’

South Dakota men’s basketball team has options. That’s not a bad problem to have, but it is something that USD needs to figure out: The Coyotes re-recruited Kruz Perrott-Hunt and Mason Archambault, who handled the ball more than anyone returning for South Dakota this year, out of the transfer portal, brought in North Dakota transfer and Summit League Freshman of the Year Paul Bruns and bring back their starting point guard from two seasons ago, AJ Plitzuweit, following a nearly two-year long recovery from an injury.

Plitzuweit said that his absence, in some ways, was good for the team. In the case of Perrott-Hunt and Archambault’s rise to stardom, it was. But it also leaves USD with a dilemma: Who will handle the ball?

“To be determined,” South Dakota men’s basketball head Coach Eric Peterson said at USD Basketball Media Day last Wednesday. “I think that’ll depend on the game, too, and the matchup.”

