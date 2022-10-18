LE MOYNE EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH FOX SPORTS RADIO TO CARRY BASKETBALL BROADCASTS

Syracuse, NY – For the second straight year, Le Moyne College’s men’s and women’s basketball broadcasts will be heard across Central New York on commercial radio.

Thanks to a partnership announced by Le Moyne Director of Athletics Bob Beretta a year ago, all Le Moyne regular season and postseason men’s and women’s basketball games were broadcast in the Syracuse area on FOX Sports Radio last season. It marked the first time in school history that Le Moyne’s men’s and women’s full schedules were carried on commercial radio.

On Tuesday, Beretta announced that the partnership with FOX Sports Radio has been extended for another year.

“I’d like to thank FOX Sports Radio General Manager Sam Furco for his role in making this continued partnership possible.” said Beretta. “It is extremely important to Le Moyne College and specifically our Athletic Department, to broadcast our men’s and women’s basketball games to our fans and followers both online and on commercial radio.

“We are excited that FOX Sports Radio has once again agreed to serve as the exclusive home for Le Moyne College basketball broadcasts this season,” Beretta added. “The exposure these broadcasts provide help to achieve our strategic goal of elevating the profile of our basketball programs, as well as our Athletic Department and the entire College.”

The Le Moyne men’s team is led by fourth-year head Coach Nate Champion, while the Dolphin Women’s team is headed by second-year head Coach Mary Grimes .

While the Dolphin men’s team posted a 12-15 overall record last season and dropped an opening-round game in the Northeast-10 Conference Tournament, Le Moyne’s Women’s team finished 17-8 overall last season and captured the NE10 Southwest Division Regular Season title en route to a berth in the NCAA Championships.

The Le Moyne men’s team opens its 2022-23 campaign with an appearance at the Saint Rose Tip-Off Classic on November 12-13 versus Dominican and Bloomfield, respectively. Le Moyne’s Women’s team will square off against Syracuse in an exhibition game on November 3 in the JMA Wireless Dome before beginning regular season play on Nov. 11 at Ted Grant Court versus Lake Erie.

Longtime Le Moyne basketball radio Voices Chris Granozio, Don Familo and Tim McCaffrey return to call the action throughout the season for the Le Moyne men’s and Women’s games.

Fox Sports Radio can be found at the following dial positions: 92.5 FM, Syracuse; 1490 AM, Syracuse; 98.5 FM Fulton/Oswego; 1300 AM Fulton/Oswego.