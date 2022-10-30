LCU Women’s Basketball preps as the season opener is just a little over a week away

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) – For some of our local colleges, basketball season has already started, but the Louisiana Christian Lady Wildcats are gearing up for their season which starts in a little over a week with their new head ‘Cat, Anna Phillips, who is looking to keep the success from last year going.

“It is always challenging when you have a new coach, and you have a new system, and she is putting in new plays, new sets and new defenses,” said Phillips. “It is going to be an adjustment at first, but I think we are going to settle in, and we are going to get where we need to be by the time the conference comes, and we get into the flow of things.”

The Lady Wildcats are going into their second season in the NAIA after finishing with an 18-9 overall record and 11-5 in the RRAC, which is the highest number of overall and conference wins since 2015.

Last season, LCU made it to the semifinals of the conference tournament for the first time in school history, and this season they are ready to make it all the way.

The Lady Wildcats have 10 Returners including former RRAC Players of the Week senior guard Miya McKinney, sophomore guard Paola Abad Prieto, and All-Conference Honorable Mention senior forward Claire Borot.

Many of the players say Coach Phillips has come in and changed the dynamic of the team by elevating their quickness and shooting ability.

“They had a great run, and I want to continue building upon that,” said Phillips. “The pressure is on, but I am excited. I have seen a lot of good things. I have some good leaders that are here. I have some girls who are attentive, and they are alert and ready to work. They are ready to play hard, and I am excited to see where this road takes us. I know it is not going to be easy because of what they have done previously, so I am coming in trying to match that same energy.”

“We are trying to add a little bit of what we didn’t have last year like more on defense,” said Borot. “We need to be a better defensive team. We are trying to build on that weakness we have had in the past and just getting better from our weaknesses.”

The Lady Wildcats were picked to finish fourth in the RRAC preseason poll, and their season begins at home on November 8th against Centenary College.

