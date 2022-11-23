LCA basketball teams notch wins

John Rohlf, Sports Editor

The Liberty Christian basketball teams both notched wins within the past week.

The Liberty Christian Lady Eagles (4-1) won a pair of games last week to extend their winning streak to four games. Despite trailing 26-19 at halftime, the Lady Eagles beat St. Louis Christian Home School last week to win their third straight game to start the season. The Lady Eagles outscored the Knights 18-12 in the third quarter to trim the deficit to one point heading into the final quarter. Liberty Christian outscored the Knights 21-13 in the final quarter to win the game 58-51.

Lauren Moss led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 22 points. She added five rebounds and four steals. Alli and Anna Meyer both reached double figures in points in the win. Anna Meyer scored 16 points. Alli Meyer registered a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. She added eight assists and eight steals. Kylee Ball led the Lady Eagles with 15 rebounds.

Liberty Christian followed their close win with a 57-20 win late last week against Heritage Classical Christian Academy. The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 30-4 first quarter lead.

Anna Meyer led the Lady Eagles in scoring in the game with 18 points. Alli Meyer scored 15 points. Ball scored 10 points. Alli Meyer led Liberty Christian with eight steals, six rebounds and five assists.

Liberty Christian fell to Clopton 78-42 earlier this week in a game at Clopton High School. Alli Meyer and Moss finished tied for the team lead with 13 points. Anna Meyer added 11 points.

The Liberty Christian boys basketball team dropped a pair of games last week before rebounding with a 58-54 win over the Clopton junior varsity team earlier this week. Zach Dames and Jack Duvel accounted for 46 of the Eagles’ 58 points in the win. Duvel led the Eagles in scoring with 26 points. Dames added 20 points. Dames and Duvel both finished tied for the team lead with four rebounds, four assists and four steals. Willie Mueller scored six points for the Eagles in the win.

The Eagles (2-3) fell to St. Louis Christian Home School 66-24 last week. Dames led the Eagles in scoring with 12 points and three steals. Duvel led the Eagles with six rebounds and three assists.

Liberty Christian followed their loss to the Knights with a 61-31 loss to Heritage Classical Christian Academy. Duvel led the Eagles in scoring with 10 points. Dames scored nine points and led the Eagles with 11 rebounds. Mueller added eight points in the loss.