LBW Athletics adds cross country and golf – The Andalusia Star-News

LBW Community College announces the addition of men’s and women’s golf as well as men’s and women’s cross country to its intercollegiate athletic program.

“I am excited to announce that LBW will be adding two new Athletic programs to our already successful Athletic program,” said LBW President, Dr. Brock Kelley.

“It is, and always will be, our goal to create opportunities for young men and women to continue to develop their craft at the Collegiate level and these two sports are the next step in providing that opportunity.”

Both programs will compete within the Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) and the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

“With one of our campuses in Greenville, continued support from the city, and access to one of the nicest golf courses in the state, we feel that Cambrian Ridge is the perfect location to serve as our home course.”

The Robert Trent Jones (RTJ) Golf Trail at Cambrian Ridge in Greenville is one of 11 RTJ golf sites in Alabama. Golf matches and cross-country meets are set to begin in Fall 2023.

Kelley stated, “In partnership with Covington County Schools, LBW will host cross-country meets at the Covington County Track and Field and Cross-Country Facility.”

“Athletic competition is an important part of the Saints Family, and our Athletic department is committed to providing that opportunity to our community and student-athletes,” said LBW Athletic Director, Steve Helms.

With the addition of these programs, LBW will now offer nine sports including women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, softball, men’s and women’s golf, and men’s and women’s cross country.

“The search for a head coach for each of these new programs will begin immediately,” President Kelley added.

For more information on the LBW cross country and golf programs, contact Steve Helms at [email protected]