LBW announces McLendon as college’s new golf coach – The Andalusia Star-News

LBW announces McLendon as college’s new golf coach Published 11:00 am Saturday, November 5, 2022

LBW Community College made an announcement at the LBWCC Foundation Camellia City Classic Wednesday that Josh McLendon from Greenville will serve as the golf coach.

“Today is a special day for LBW,” President Dr. Brock Kelley said. “We are proud to announce that our new golf team starting in the fall of 2023 will be coached by Josh McClendon.”

McLendon is currently a teacher and coach at McKenzie School. For the past 17 years, Josh has been a part of the Butler County School System. During this time, he has served as head football coach and athletic director for Greenville High School and McKenzie School.

“This is a great opportunity,” McLendon said. “They [President Kelley] has a great vision for the College, has a great vision for what all he wants to happen at LBW, and I’m just excited to be a part of it.”

The Robert Trent Jones (RTJ) Golf Trail at Cambrian Ridge in Greenville will serve as the team’s course.

“We’ve got great facilities here at Cambrian Ridge,” McLendon said. “We are excited about bringing recruits in, the young men and women that want to be a part of this community to further their golf career.”

McLendon is a Graduate of Troy University where he was a student Assistant and Graduate Assistant for the men’s and Women’s golf teams. He played the sport for Jacksonville State University from 1999 to 2001 and was a member of the Greenville High School varsity golf team.

Josh has been married to LeAnn McLendon for 17 years, and they have four beautiful children. He is a Lifelong Resident of Greenville, where he enjoys serving as a Volunteer softball Coach for Greenville Parks and Recreation and Fort Dale Academy.

LBW previously announced the college would be adding cross country and golf to its Athletic department in September.

With the addition of these programs, LBW will now offer nine sports including women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, softball, men’s and women’s golf, and men’s and women’s cross country.

Cross country and golf will compete within the Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) and the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) similar to the college’s other five sports.

For more information on the LBW cross country and golf programs, contact Steve Helms at [email protected]