LBJ continues to feed college football teams with three more signees

LBJ has developed a conveyor belt for high school football players who aspire to succeed at the next level.

At a school assembly Wednesday, Coach Jahmal Fenner introduced three Seniors who signed national letters of intent. Running back Sedrick Alexander (Vanderbilt), Offensive tackle John Bragg (Louisiana) and linebacker Latreveon McCutchin (Houston) addressed a large crowd at the campus gym, took photos with family and friends and added to the Legacy of Jaguar football.

Fenner reports that 44 LBJ football players have extended their careers by accepting college scholarships at every level since 2018.

“This is the reason I do what I do,” Fenner said. “Winning football games is great, but trying to develop kids who get to the next level and reach their goals is the Ultimate thing I enjoy about the profession. I experienced the same thing when I went to Reagan (and signed with UTEP in 2000). It molded me into the man I am today.”

