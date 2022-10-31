LB DeAndre Square ‘doubtful’ for Missouri game

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Linebacker DeAndre Square, Kentucky football’s leading tackler this season, likely won’t play in Saturday’s game at Missouri.

Square wasn’t listed on the Wildcats’ two-deep depth chart for this week’s contest. And during his Weekly press conference Monday, UK Coach Mark Stoops isn’t expecting to have Square available.

“With DeAndre, it’s doubtful,” Stoops said. “But you put some medicine in there, ice it up and maybe? But chances are, he’s not going to play. DeAndre is a great leader. He’ll still have a great impact.”

