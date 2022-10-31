LB DeAndre Square ‘doubtful’ for Missouri game

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Linebacker DeAndre Square, Kentucky football’s leading tackler this season, likely won’t play in Saturday’s game at Missouri.

Square wasn’t listed on the Wildcats’ two-deep depth chart for this week’s contest. And during his Weekly press conference Monday, UK Coach Mark Stoops isn’t expecting to have Square available.

“With DeAndre, it’s doubtful,” Stoops said. “But you put some medicine in there, ice it up and maybe? But chances are, he’s not going to play. DeAndre is a great leader. He’ll still have a great impact.”

3 takeaways from UK’s loss to Tennessee:Tennessee shows Kentucky football how far it has to go to be among the SEC elite: 3 takeaways

What’s next?With hopes of an SEC Championship berth shattered, where does Kentucky football go from here?

If Square is ruled out, sophomore Trevin Wallace will move into the lineup at weakside linebacker. Wallace has 18 tackles (one for loss) and an interception in seven games this season.

Stoops believes Wallace could thrive taking on a larger role within the defense.

“We’ve always been high on him. (He’s) just athletic,” Stoops said. “He’s been getting reps for years. (He’s) ready to go. He’s got a really strong leader in the player he’s splitting time with in front of him. But he’s very physical and Athletic and he’s getting more and more experience.”

Square went into the locker room following the opening possession of Saturday’s game at Tennessee. He reportedly injured his right ankle during the drive, which ended in a 55-yard touchdown for the Volunteers. They returned later in the first quarter, finishing the loss with three tackles.

His 55 tackles this fall are tied for eighth most among SEC players alongside Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller. Square’s tackle total is also 18 more than any other Wildcat; fellow linebacker Jordan Wright has 37 takedowns in 2022.

One more tackle will give Square 300 for his Kentucky career. He’d become the 20th Wildcat to reach that number, and just the fourth since the turn of the millennium.

Falling:UK football lost to Tennessee. What is Kentucky’s national ranking?

More Kentucky football injury updates

Stoops said starting right tackle Jeremy Flax was “day to day” and should participate in practice Monday or Tuesday.

Flax returned to the field in last week’s game, but the junior has battled injuries the past month. He was injured in the fourth quarter of Kentucky’s loss at Ole Miss on Oct. 1, then sat out the next week versus South Carolina. Although they played against Mississippi State on Oct. 15, he suffered another injury in the first half of that contest and did not reenter the game.

Other players who exited last week’s game with various injuries include running back Chris Rodriguez, wide receiver Chris Lewis, defensive lineman Kahlil Saunders and safety Tyrell Ajian. All four were listed on this week’s depth chart, however.

Like old times:How Kentucky star RB Chris Rodriguez delivered a vintage performance vs. Mississippi State

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football Reporter Ryan Black at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @RyanABlack