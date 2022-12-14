LB Carson Casteel enters transfer Portal

Another member of Mel Tucker’s first Michigan State recruiting class is seeking a transfer. Linebacker Carson Casteela redshirt freshman, entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, Spartan Tailgate confirmed.

Casteel is the ninth MSU player to appear in the transfer Portal since late in the regular season, and the second addition to the database from East Lansing on Tuesday, joining wide receiver Germie Bernard.

A product of Florence, Alabama, Casteel played in eight games, almost exclusively on special teams, and did not record any statistics in 2022. He missed the entire 2021 season with an undisclosed injury.

The 6-foot-2, 222-pound Casteel was a three-star prospect coming out of Florence (Ala.) High in the 2021 recruiting cycle, the first class assembled by Tucker’s staff, a group that was pursued and signed with almost no face-to-face communication amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Casteel — who MSU flipped after he previously committed to Troy — was ranked on the 247Sports Composite as the No. 189 linebacker and No. 77 prospects in Alabama coming out of high school.

Get the latest info on Michigan State football, basketball, and recruiting sent straight to your inbox. Just enter your email address HERE to sign up for our free Spartans newsletter now!