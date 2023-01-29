Lazio, Fiorentina score one goal each to get one point

Lazio started the game better to gain an early advantage with Nicolò Casale, however, Fiorentina improved in the second half and tied the game with Gonzalez.

First half

Lazio started the match in the best possible way. In the 8th minute, Nicolò Casale was the fastest to reach the ball after a corner kick and make it 1-0 for Lazio.

Fiorentina tried to strike back with Nico Gonzalez in the 17th minute, his curved shot finished just outside.

Fiorentina risked conceding the second goal of the game due to a defensive mistake by Ranieri, who lost the ball and allowed Luis Alberto to enter the box. However, the latter did not hit the target. Just three minutes later, Jovic tried to equalize, but Provedel saved.

Second half

Nico Gonzales was the most dangerous player in the first half for Fiorentina, and it was thanks to him that the team could tie the game in the 49th minute. A curved shot from the distance Assisted by Bonaventura.

In the 60th minute, Felipe Anderson tried to bring Lazio back ahead, but his shot finished just outside. On the other side of the field, just six minutes later, Jovic again attempted to score, but his header was saved by Provedel, though.

Immobile, who was just subbed in, went really close to scoring, but his shot finished outside.

In the last minutes, Saponara tried to score from the left, but Provedel made a very important save. Then, after a corner kick, Milenkovic hit the bar and couldn’t score.