Lawsuit Won’t Affect DeMeco Ryans Interest in Houston Texans Coaching Job

Houston Texans fans — brace yourselves.

With a DeMeco Ryans coaching hire ‘coming soon’, Houston can expect to see the former player’s name almost everywhere for the next few months and into the 2023-24 season.

But that is not new. Many Houston fans remember Ryans in one of two ways.

Some of the fanbase knows Ryans from his days with Houston, where he proved his worth early, earning the AP’s pick for defensive rookie of the year and later All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections.

However, after he was traded to the Eagles in 2012, things got a little rockier between the Houston and Ryans in 2016.

That is the second way Texans fans may recognize Ryan’s name.

After sustaining an Achilles injury in Houston two years prior while playing for the Eagles — Ryans followed up his injury with a formal lawsuit against the Texans for their playing field conditions which, he stated “prematurely ended his Noteworthy NFL career”.

Now, seven years after his lawsuit — Ryans is set to become the head coach of the same team he sued, and it seems that both sides could not be happier.

For Ryans, having the opportunity to take the reins of a struggling program and make it his own outweighs any remnants of a grudge that was once present, according to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones.

The defensive coordinator is reportedly still interested in the role, and his players are “excited” for his arrival.

But as the lawsuit proves, Ryans also brings heart and passion.

Not only does it represent his willingness to stand up for his players — should a similar situation arise against opponents in 2023 — it also shows that he cares about players’ health and safety.

And for Texans fans and players, that is absolutely a reason to be excited.

