Lawrence’s Fall Arts & Crafts Festival Returns – The Lawrence Times

Adam Johnson/Lawrence Times
Lawrence’s Fall Arts & Crafts Festival returned Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 following a long pandemic hiatus. This piece is by Shegriff Woodworks.

Share this post or save for later

The City of Lawrence’s Fall Arts & Crafts Festival returned Sunday after an extended Pandemic hiatus.

Jordan Winter of Lawrence Times TV talked with some of the artists and patrons.

Advertisement

The festival continues through 5 pm Sunday. Read more about it at this link.

If you miss it, several other local art fair events are coming up soon:
• Sept. 24-25: Lawrence Art Guild’s Art in the Park
• Oct. 22: City of Lawrence’s Holiday Bazaar
• Dec. 3: City of Lawrence’s Holiday Extravaganza

If our Journalism matters to you, please help us keep doing this work.

Support The Lawrence Times

Don’t miss a beat… Click here to sign up for our email newsletters

Jordan Winter (she/her), a contributor to The Lawrence Times, is a 2019 KU grad with degrees in Journalism and political science.

Check out her work at jrdnwntr.com. See more of her work for the Times here.

Latest Lawrence news:



Health

by Rose Conlon, Kansas News Service

Share this post or save for later

2020 brought a sharp rise in the already dire rate of Black infant mortality in Kansas. Black babies are now nearly three and a half times as likely to die in their first year of life as white babies.

Chansi Long/Lawrence Times


Food

Share this post or save for later

Taylor Petrehn’s projected “low-key” opening for Taylor’s Donuts wasn’t very low-key.

Adam Johnson/Lawrence Times


Business

Share this post or save for later

Come rain or shine, Downtown Lawrence businesses were ready to welcome the community Saturday morning for the annual Sidewalk Sale.

MORE…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button