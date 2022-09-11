Lawrence’s Fall Arts & Crafts Festival Returns – The Lawrence Times

Share this post or save for later

The City of Lawrence’s Fall Arts & Crafts Festival returned Sunday after an extended Pandemic hiatus.

Jordan Winter of Lawrence Times TV talked with some of the artists and patrons.

The festival continues through 5 pm Sunday. Read more about it at this link.

If you miss it, several other local art fair events are coming up soon:

• Sept. 24-25: Lawrence Art Guild’s Art in the Park

• Oct. 22: City of Lawrence’s Holiday Bazaar

• Dec. 3: City of Lawrence’s Holiday Extravaganza

Jordan Winter (she/her), a contributor to The Lawrence Times, is a 2019 KU grad with degrees in Journalism and political science.

Check out her work at jrdnwntr.com. See more of her work for the Times here.

