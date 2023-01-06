Lawrence Drains 27, McGraw Posts Double-Double in Women’s Basketball Defeat to FIU 71-63

Next Game: Florida Atlantic 1/7/2023 | 2:00 p.m ESPN+ Jan. 07 (Sat) / 2:00 pm Florida Atlantic History

CHARLOTTE, NC – Visiting FIU closed out Thursday night on a 14-1 run to top a short-handed Charlotte Squad 71-63 in Conference USA action inside Halton Arena. Dazia Lawrence led all scorers with 27 points while Mya McGraw posted her second career double-double in defeat.

“I’m super proud of our kids and the way they fought,” said Head Coach Cara Consuegra . “Obviously, we were facing Incredible adversity Tonight with multiple players out of the lineup. I thought our kids did everything they could to stay in the game, stay positive and ultimately, we had an opportunity to win this game. We were very young Tonight and the number one thing we need to focus on is that our kids fought really hard under incredible adversity and we were really close.”

FAST START

Lawrence got the night underway with her first basket of the night 11 seconds after Keanna Rembert won the opening tip. Jacee Busick followed with a corner three on the fast break for a 5-0 lead just a minute later. After FIU (7-5, 2-1 C-USA) took their first lead of the night with a three, Lawrence gave Charlotte (6-7, 2-2) the lead right back with a layup at the 6:06 mark of the first. McGraw did the same a couple minutes later while Lawrence did it again in a back-and-forth start, this one a three with 3:17 to go and a 12-10 lead. The Panthers closed it out on a 5-0 run to lead by three after one.

DOWN SIX AFTER 20

Charlotte trailed for much of the second quarter with a layup and jumper by Rembert and Lawrence keeping it a two-point game four minutes into the frame. Another jumper by Lawrence, two of her 14 first half points, and a pair of free throws by Rembert cut it down to one at the 3:42 mark before a Tamia Davis three off a FIU turnover gave the Niners their lone lead of the period, 26-25 with 99 seconds to go before the half. The Panthers again finished off the quarter on a long run, this one an 8-1 stretch, to carry their six-point, 32-26 lead at the break.

RIGHT BACK IN IT

A Lawrence layup and three-pointer by FIU gave the Panthers their largest lead of the night at seven until the Niners Storm right back to take a 39-37 lead right at the five-minute mark of the third. Aylesha Wade laid in back-to-back fast break buckets with the next four points coming from McGraw while a Lawrence free throw capped off a 9-0 run for the lead. Kameron Roach’s first triple of the year became a big one giving the Niners a 42-38 lead with under four remaining before following with a floater in the paint to keep it at four at the 3:07 mark. FIU continued to cut into the lead with a pair of free throws from Lawrence and Busick helping the hosts carry a two-point lead, 50-48 after three.

LATE RALLY

Charlotte tied things up at 53-all after a successful and one by Busick at the 7:01 mark of the fourth. After four-straight points from Lawrence extended the lead out to four, a layup by McGraw and Roach gave the Niners a six-point lead, 61-55 with 5:18 left. McGraw provided the final two points the rest of the way, hitting both from the Charity stripe, as FIU made their Rally over the final 5:18.

FINAL NUMBERS

After shooting over 70% in each of the second and third quarters, the Niners could only muster a 29% fourth quarter making those four buckets over the first five minutes. Lawrence ended up shooting 56% from the floor dropping her 27 with eight rebounds while McGraw posted 11 points with 12 boards. Busick followed with eight along with Roach adding her first seven points of the year as well.

BACK AT IT SATURDAY

The Niners complete the weekend hosting Florida Atlantic at 2:00 pm on Saturday afternoon. ESPN+ carries the action with tickets, watch links and more all available at http://www.charlotte49ers.com.