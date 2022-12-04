Lawrence arts organizations Collaborate to present Holiday Art Market Crawl – The Lawrence Times

Share this post or save for later

Three local arts organizations are collaborating to put on a two-day holiday art market, where shoppers can pop around to multiple events in East Lawrence.

The Lawrence Art Guild, LOLA (Ladies of Lawrence Artwork collective), and Art Emergency will host the first East Lawrence Art District Holiday Market Crawl, showcasing paintings, photography, woodwork, jewelry, textiles and more, according to a news release.

The Holiday Art Market Crawl will be held over two days, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11, and span across three locations.

Art Emergency

Art Emergency is a Warehouse of artist studio workspaces for lease to individual artists or collectives as well as an event space for artists and musicians, according to its website.

Its holiday art market will be open at Art Emergency, 721 E. Ninth St. in Lawrence, from 10 am to 6 pm Saturday and 10 am to 4 pm Sunday.

LOLA Giant at Van Go

The annual LOLA Giant is a boutique-style shopping experience, featuring clothing, jewelry and more.

The shop will be open from 10 am to 6 pm Saturday and 1 to 4 pm Sunday at Van Go, 715 New Jersey St.

Here’s some info on who will be there:

Lawrence Art Guild Holiday Art Fair at Cider Gallery

The Lawrence Art Guild and Cider Gallery will present the guild’s annual Holiday Art Fair.

Community members can shop for holiday gifts — such as paintings, photography, jewelry, fabric art and knitwear, ceramics, glass art, wind chimes, wood work, ornaments, cards and more — made by local and regional artists who are members of the Lawrence Art Guild, according to the news release.

“Meet and shop with 25 of the Lawrence Art Guild Member Artists: Steve Anderson, Suzanne Ashley, Cindy Berry, Hanna Blodgett, Kim Brook, Mary Brooks, Kristin and Chris Copper, Kathie Duguid, Clark Fulton, Janey Greene, Barb gruber, Kathleen Hayward, Amy Hilger, Matthew Jarmer, Lora Jost, Robbin Loomis, Liza MacKinnon, Maria Martin, Susan Phillips, Loreta Schmidt, Celia Smith, Lori Stanziola, Irene Tsunita, Manda Wylde, and JanetLynn Zuk,” according to the release.

The LAG art fair will be open from 10 am to 5 pm Saturday and 10 am to 4 pm Sunday at Cider Gallery, 810 Pennsylvania St. in Lawrence.

Here’s a map of the three sites:

