Lawrence Arts Center’s Souper Bowl fundraiser to return, along with Edible Ink print exhibition – The Lawrence Times

Everyone is welcome to feast their eyes on the Lawrence Arts Center’s newest exhibition, purchase bowls and prints, and bid on handcrafted platters when the Souper Bowl fundraiser returns.

Preparations for the sale — which offers hundreds of unique, handmade bowls — often begin right after the event is over each year, said Kyla Strid, the arts center’s director of Residencies and adult education. Community members and arts center staff began making bowls about a month after last year’s fundraising efforts concluded.

Souper Bowl opens to the public at 10 am on Saturday, Feb. 4. Attendees are required to sign up for a time to participate in the auction and visit the gallery. The staff recommends arriving about 10 minutes before your designated slot to keep the event running smoothly. Visit this link to sign up.

All attendees are welcome to use the vast array of handmade and handpainted bowls, and participate in cardmaking, Pottery painting and ceramics until the event concludes at 2 pm

Bowls start at $15, but anyone who brings non-perishable food items to Donate to Just Food’s pantry gets $1 off their purchase on up to three bowls. According to the Souper Bowl’s signup page, “most needed items are cereal, peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables, whole grain pastas, granola bars, tomato products and diapers (sizes NB-6).”

The Edible Ink exhibition, which opened on Friday and will remain on display in the arts center’s lower lobby until 5 pm Saturday, Feb. 4, employs various Printmaking methods to depict food. Arts center staff members, KU design students and members of the community came up with one-of-a-kind designs that are available to view and bid on at this link. See the list of artists at this link.

Chloe Anderson/Lawrence Times Adelai Spears (left), a ceramics studio intern, ceramics center Coordinator Shantel Wright-Hancock, and Kyla Strid, director of Residencies and adult education, prepare to fire a kiln full of bowls made and painted by Lawrence Arts Center students and staff.

And 34 artists spent countless hours painting intricate designs on handmade platters for the Platter Silent Auction, which began on Jan. 13 and ends at 2 pm Saturday, Feb. 4.

All proceeds benefit the center’s Visual Arts Education Program, which offers both adult and youth classes in everything from ceramics, paper arts, and drawing to photography and theater.

“We strongly believe that everyone is an artist, and art is for everybody,” Strid said. “This is also a very unique place … there aren’t very many arts centers that have this many different kinds of programming all under one roof.”

By bidding on a platter or buying a print or bowl, Lawrenceians are helping the arts center provide financial aid for students and buy necessary equipment and materials.

“This event is a great way for people to just check things out and meet some of the instructors and artists that are involved in the school,” Strid said.

Arts center members get first dibs to the Souper Bowl, with early access from 5 to 7 pm on Friday, Feb. 3.

Chloe Anderson/Lawrence Times Lawrenceians have been creating bowls to sell at the annual Super Bowl fundraiser since the conclusion of last year’s event. “You can buy bowls that are handmade for $15, which is extremely cheap … for something that’s been handmade and touched every step of the process,” Strid said.

Chloe Anderson/Lawrence Times Through the arts center’s partnership with Just Food, anyone who brings a bowl full of nonperishable food items to Donate gets $1 off their purchase (up to three bowls).

Chloe Anderson/Lawrence Times The Lawrence Arts Center’s kindergarten class worked together to create this platter. Although it isn’t available for purchase outright, anyone interested in owning this gem may buy a raffle ticket for a chance to win.

Chloe Anderson/Lawrence Times Thirty-four artists spent countless hours painting intricate designs on these handmade platters for a silent auction.

Chloe Anderson/Lawrence Times Months ago, behind the scenes, Shantel Wright-Hancock handmade each platter before local artists painted them.

Chloe Anderson/Lawrence Times The walls of the lower lobby are lined with prints from more than 30 artists.

Chloe Anderson/Lawrence Times Taro Takizawa, one of the Lawrence Arts Center’s artists-in-residence spent a week creating the intricate vinyl design that graces the center’s windows.

Chloe Anderson/Lawrence Times Takizawa’s design on the building’s windows casts interesting shadows on the center’s walls every evening. Strid said Takizawa was working on the design for eight to nine hours every day for a week straight.

Chloe Anderson (she/her), a contributor to The Lawrence Times, is a senior at the University of Kansas majoring in film and media production and minoring in journalism. She’s a freelance photographer, Writer for Climbing Magazine and the associate multimedia editor for The University Daily Kansan.

You can view her portfolio, articles and commissioned work here. Read more of her work for the Times here.

