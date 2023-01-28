Lawrence Arts Center’s Souper Bowl fundraiser to return, along with Edible Ink print exhibition – The Lawrence Times
Share this post or save for later
Everyone is welcome to feast their eyes on the Lawrence Arts Center’s newest exhibition, purchase bowls and prints, and bid on handcrafted platters when the Souper Bowl fundraiser returns.
Preparations for the sale — which offers hundreds of unique, handmade bowls — often begin right after the event is over each year, said Kyla Strid, the arts center’s director of Residencies and adult education. Community members and arts center staff began making bowls about a month after last year’s fundraising efforts concluded.
Advertisement
Souper Bowl opens to the public at 10 am on Saturday, Feb. 4. Attendees are required to sign up for a time to participate in the auction and visit the gallery. The staff recommends arriving about 10 minutes before your designated slot to keep the event running smoothly. Visit this link to sign up.
All attendees are welcome to use the vast array of handmade and handpainted bowls, and participate in cardmaking, Pottery painting and ceramics until the event concludes at 2 pm
Bowls start at $15, but anyone who brings non-perishable food items to Donate to Just Food’s pantry gets $1 off their purchase on up to three bowls. According to the Souper Bowl’s signup page, “most needed items are cereal, peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables, whole grain pastas, granola bars, tomato products and diapers (sizes NB-6).”
The Edible Ink exhibition, which opened on Friday and will remain on display in the arts center’s lower lobby until 5 pm Saturday, Feb. 4, employs various Printmaking methods to depict food. Arts center staff members, KU design students and members of the community came up with one-of-a-kind designs that are available to view and bid on at this link. See the list of artists at this link.
And 34 artists spent countless hours painting intricate designs on handmade platters for the Platter Silent Auction, which began on Jan. 13 and ends at 2 pm Saturday, Feb. 4.
All proceeds benefit the center’s Visual Arts Education Program, which offers both adult and youth classes in everything from ceramics, paper arts, and drawing to photography and theater.
“We strongly believe that everyone is an artist, and art is for everybody,” Strid said. “This is also a very unique place … there aren’t very many arts centers that have this many different kinds of programming all under one roof.”
By bidding on a platter or buying a print or bowl, Lawrenceians are helping the arts center provide financial aid for students and buy necessary equipment and materials.
“This event is a great way for people to just check things out and meet some of the instructors and artists that are involved in the school,” Strid said.
Arts center members get first dibs to the Souper Bowl, with early access from 5 to 7 pm on Friday, Feb. 3.
Advertisement
Advertisement
If our local Journalism matters to you, please help us keep doing this work.
Don’t miss a beat… Click here to sign up for our email newsletters
Chloe Anderson (she/her), a contributor to The Lawrence Times, is a senior at the University of Kansas majoring in film and media production and minoring in journalism. She’s a freelance photographer, Writer for Climbing Magazine and the associate multimedia editor for The University Daily Kansan.
You can view her portfolio, articles and commissioned work here. Read more of her work for the Times here.
What’s going on in town?
Latest Lawrence news:
Share this post or save for later
Local barbers will soon go head-to-head in a competition of hair styling, and the community is invited to participate in Packing the house.
Share this post or save for later
Because of “lingering vacancies and unresolved questions,” the city’s first Community-Police Oversight Work Group meeting has been postponed, according to the city.
Share this post or save for later
Haskell Indian Nations University, which has been in a state of flux and administrative turnover for years, appears to have a new leader. Also, federal documents shed light on why the former president was fired.
Share this post or save for later
Reigning Winner Arabella Gipp was announced as the 2023 Lawrence Youth of the Year Winner Thursday evening. She vulnerably shared how she began living unapologetically in her identity and found her sense of belonging.
MORE…