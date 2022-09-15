Lavleen Madahar: Global consciousness inspired by small-town people watching

A journey marked by challenges and opportunities

Madahar was so sure of her college choice that she applied early decision, and when she received her acceptance notification, hardly 24 hours had passed before she and her father were on the road to Providence to visit campus. She said that within minutes of stepping on the College Green, taking in the sights and sounds — and spotting a group of students playing spikeball — she knew she made the right choice.

“I was like, ‘Yes! These are my people! This is my place!’” she recalled.

But it took much more to finally make it to campus.

“I definitely have imposter syndrome,” she said. “I’m a first-generation college student and the oldest of three children, so I didn’t really have anyone to look to when it came to the whole college application process.”

When it was time to begin her journey at Brown, Madahar enrolled in the Brown Center for Students of Color’s Third World Transition Program. During the three-day Pre-Orientation program, she found a community of students from both different and similar backgrounds, made meaningful connections before courses began, and learned about navigating institutions of higher education from older students who were once in her shoes.

“I feel like I both under- and overestimated the people here,” she said. “I thought I was going to come in very intimidated by everyone’s accomplishments, but everyone has been so welcoming. They’re open to everyone.”

While she aims to emulate that same openness at Brown, both socially and academically, Madahar already has an idea about where her path may eventually lead: the legal field, specifically dealing with Immigration and civil rights.

“Coming from a family of immigrants, I’ve seen the struggles this population faces firsthand,” she said.

The legal elements of the Immigration process are complicated and lengthy, and Madahar said it was difficult to stay optimistic while she knew her family members in Punjab, India, were checking their Immigration status every day for years with little to no progress on their cases. And when their visas were finally approved and her family arrived in the United States, “they faced so many barriers, like cultural and language differences as well as a lack of access to many resources and opportunities,” she said.

She says the opportunity to study at Brown will motivate her throughout the next four years and prepare her for whatever lies ahead.

“I want to use my privilege as a first-gen college student — as a child of immigrants who really understands these issues — to give back to the community that raised me,” Madahar said.