Laurie Clements’ paintings reflect the beauty of the natural environment

Color and Joy in abundance can be found in Laurie Clements’ floral, landscape, seascape and abstract paintings.

The Westerville artist, a cancer survivor, paints in oils and acrylics and with enthusiasm for her subjects – Vases of big-blossom flowers, pathways into the Woods and over sand dunes, and even the woodland scene at the end of her driveway. An exhibit of many of her recent works can be found at Hayley Gallery in New Albany.

“Laurie paints with Joy and she brings that Joy to the canvas,” said gallery owner Hayley Deeter. “She has a gift, and she says, if I have this gift, I have to share it.”

