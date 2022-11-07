Lauren James was inevitable! Women’s Super League winners and Losers as Chelsea star Returns to haunt Man Utd

On her return to the stadium where she made her name as one of England’s most promising young talents, it just felt inevitable that Lauren James would score this weekend.

The 21-year-old spent three seasons with Manchester United but left for Chelsea, her childhood club, last summer. In her debut campaign, though, she didn’t see many minutes as the club tried to get her “right” after a number of niggles.

“Lauren had a tough season last year, coming here off the back of a lot of injuries that she had with Manchester United and maybe having to play in certain games when she wasn’t 100 per cent fit,” the Blues’ technical director, Paul Green, said on Friday.

“[Now], we’re really seeing the real Lauren James, the real quality that she’s got. We’re certainly all excited for what’s to come from her in the present and what’s to come from her in the future.”

On Sunday, she showed that with a brilliant goal that put Chelsea 2-0 up: a gorgeous side-footed Strike from the edge of the box provoking a big celebration from James that saw her kiss the badge in front of the fans that once cheered her name.

“It was sweet,” she said afterwards. “I love Chelsea and I’m trying to do my best for them.” She’s not doing badly at all.