Lauren Heinsch named to United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Third Team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UNI soccer had its first player since 2018 named to a United Soccer Coaches All-Regional team this year.

Junior forward Lauren Heinsch was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region Third Team for the 2022-23 school year. Heinsch was the only Panther named to the list but appeared with five other Missouri Valley Conference players.

“Congrats to Lauren on making the All-Region team!” said Head Coach Bruce Erickson. “She helped her team to some important results and always brought the energy and physicality needed to be a successful forward.”

Heinsch adds to her impressive resume for the 2022 season with the United Soccer Coaches recognition. She also appeared on the All-MVC First Team, the CSC Academic All-District Team, and was named the MVC Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year. Along with numerous awards, Heinsch also led the Panthers in goals, points, shots, and shots on goal.

The last time UNI had a player on the United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region team was in 2018 when Kelsey Yarrow was named to the All-Midwest Region third team.