Lauren Cheney Holiday Elected to National Soccer Hall of Fame

November 22, 2022

Midfielder won 2015 Women’s World Cup, made 133 Appearances with USWNT

FRISCO, Texas (Nov. 22, 2022) — The National Soccer Hall of Fame today announced that Lauren Cheney Holiday will be inducted as a member of its 2023 class at a ceremony May 6 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Holiday’s husband, Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, her mother Rita Cheney and other family members surprised her with the news of her election Tuesday at the Bucks’ practice facility.

A midfielder who starred in the US team that won the 2015 Women’s World Cup, Holiday made 133 appearances for the USWNT and played five professional seasons with two Best XI selections. She also played in the 2011 Women’s World Cup and won gold medals in the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games.

Read: On and Off the Pitch, Passion Defines USWNT Icon Lauren Cheney Holiday

Holiday played two seasons in WPS, both for Boston, and three seasons in the NWSL, all for Kansas City, where she won Championships in 2014 and 2015. She was the NWSL’s leading scorer and most valuable player in 2013, and she was named to the league’s post-season all-star team in both 2013 and 2014. She was the USSF female athlete of the year in 2014.

