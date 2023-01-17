Lauren Calhoun Named MEC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

Wheeling, W.Va. – After hitting a down stretch in December into January, the Wheeling University Women’s Basketball team (9-7, 7-3) is back on the upswing, having won each of their last three games. The Cardinal’s offense played a big role in the recent Resurgence and one of their leaders was recognized as a Mountain East Conference (MEC) Player of the Week. Senior Lauren Calhoun won the award for the second time this season as she helped lead her team to a 2-0 record during the week, with wins against Fairmont State and Frostburg State.

Calhoun played big in both contests as she continued her quest towards the 1,000th point of her career. She finished the week with a combined 45 points in the two games to go along with 30 rebounds as she picked up her ninth and 10th double-doubles of the season. Calhoun has now scored 20+ points in a game eight times during the season and enters Wednesday night’s game needing just 17 points to accomplish the feat. She has been a breakout star for the Cardinals since her junior year and currently sits fourth in the MEC in Points per Game (19.0) and still leads the conference with 11.9 rebounds per game as she tries for another First Team All-MEC award.

Her biggest effort of the weekend came in the first game when the Cardinals took on Fairmont State to try and keep pace with some of the top teams in the conference. Calhoun scored 24 points in the game to lead the Cardinals while shooting 52.9% (9-17) from the floor. She also led the Cardinal’s defensive effort in that game, finishing with 15 rebounds on the day as she continued her strong work under the net. The second game of the week saw Calhoun and the Cardinals take on Frostburg State in a game they won 74-69. Calhoun once again had a big game for the Cardinals, scoring 21 points and picking up 15 rebounds to end the day. It Is going to be a big week ahead for Calhoun as she comes up on a milestone in her career.

For Calhoun, it was the second time this season that the senior has been honored as an MEC Player of the Week. She last won the award on November 14th when she helped lead her team to a 2-0 record to start the season. For the Wheeling Women’s Basketball team, Calhoun is also their only player to have received an MEC Player of the Week award this season and they have two combined as a team. It is the 17th time that the Cardinals have earned MEC Player of the Week honors this season as they continue through January and the stretch run for the Wheeling winter sports.

The Wheeling University Women’s Basketball team returns to action on Wednesday, November 18th, when they host Notre Dame College with tip-off at 5:30 pm.