Laurel Arts League opens Scholarship applications for area students

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) – The Laurel Arts League has just announced that applications are open for the organization’s Scholarship programs for high school and college students.

Two Scholarships of $1,000 will be awarded to college students majoring in a visual fine arts degree program at a public or private college or university. Four Scholarships of $500 will also be awarded to area high school students.

“The goal of our Scholarship program is to make a profound impact on the lives of students in our community,” said Lora Adcock, president of the Laurel Arts League. “By providing financial assistance to those interested in Pursuing a career in the arts, we are not only opening doors for them to achieve their educational goals but also investing in the future of the arts in our community. We are proud to support these Talented individuals in their pursuit of higher education and can’t wait to see the amazing things they will accomplish.”

The Laurel Arts League Scholarship Program targets both current college and high school students.

For the $1,000 scholarships, the program is open to students in their sophomore, junior, or senior year attending an Accredited institution within Mississippi and/or Collegiate students in their sophomore, junior or senior year from Jones County who are attending an Accredited institution outside the state.

For the $500 scholarships, the program is open to area high school Seniors in Jones County, including all public, private and home school programs. Applicants are not required to major in the visual arts should they plan to continue into a secondary education program.

The Awards will be determined based on the applicant’s submitted portfolio, which must include images of artwork (all work must be original in fabrication and concept); letters of recommendation; and a completed application. The applications can be found online at www.laurelartsleague.com and include questions regarding artistic endeavours, recognition in the field and financial position.

The deadline for applying to the Laurel Arts League Scholarship Program is March 24.

Questions may be submitted to [email protected]

All applicants will be notified of the results via email in late April 2023. Scholarship funding will be made directly to the recipient, and winners will be invited to a presentation ceremony at the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art.

