Laurel Arts League distributes funds to schools’ art departments | Free News

Last week, the Laurel Arts League provided financial support to several area high school art departments. The “Green Apron” ladies presented annual mini-grant checks to teachers and Principals at Northeast Jones, South Jones, West Jones, Laurel High School and Laurel Christian School. The grants, which totaled $2,250, support the league’s mission of promoting and celebrating the visual and performing arts through public education.

“We have supported generations of budding Jones County artists for more than 50 years,” said Lora Adcock, president of the Laurel Arts League. “We are thrilled to continue this tradition by helping local high schools foster a creative and artistic environment for their students.

“These mini-grants allow both event sponsors and the community to see firsthand the value of these critical contributions that continue to directly benefit arts education.”

The Grants are made possible in part because of the success of the Arts League’s primary fundraiser, Day in the Park, which exceeded its sponsorship goals in 2022.

Organizations interested in sponsoring the 2023 Day in the Park can find more information by emailing [email protected]

In addition to Distributing high school grant awards, the League also announced that applications for its Community Grant Program are currently open. Organizations interested in applying for these Grants can visit https://laurelartsleague.com/community-grants for more information. Funding decisions will be made on a rolling basis as applications are received.

Founded in 1969, the mission of the Laurel Arts League is to support and celebrate the visual and performing arts through public education and events in Jones County. For more about events, sponsorship opportunities, and ways to get involved, visit

laurelartsleague.com.