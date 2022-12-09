Laurel Arts League crayon drive to benefit students | Free News

The Laurel Arts League will have its first crayon drive to benefit children in the Laurel School District. The drive will conclude on Jan. 31, when the crayons will be given to students in grades K5-sixth.

Distribution of these art supplies will coincide with the annual Citywide Art Contest in which local students are invited to submit original artwork depicting an annual competition theme.

The crayon drive was organized to ensure Laurel students have access to the supplies necessary to create individual Masterpieces in the Citywide Art Contest, which attracted more than 1,840 entries from Jones County students in last year’s competition. The event is held each April, and winning entries are featured in an exhibit at the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art for community viewing.

There are multiple ways to participate in the drive:

• Purchase a 16-count pack of crayons from the Laurel Arts League Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/crayon-drive.

• Make a monetary donation (please enter “crayons” in the notes field) at tinyurl.com/crayondonation.

• Drop off a pack of 16-count crayons at Caron Gallery South at 407 Short 7th Ave. or The YWCO of Laurel at 428 West Oak St. If your organization would like to be a Crayon Drop location, contact [email protected]

• Ask your employer to make a contribution and all contributions are tax deductible.