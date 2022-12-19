Laura Sanko didn’t hit UFC commentary debut goal in 2022 but is ‘very positive about the future’

LAS VEGAS – Laura Sanko hopes she finally makes her UFC commentary debut in 2023.

Sanko got a taste of her goal when she commented episodes of Dana White’s Contender Series’ fifth season alongside Paul Felder, Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping, but she wants a spot as a color commentator for UFC Fight Night events.

That didn’t materialize in 2022, but she’s hopeful that 2023 will be the year it happens.

“If I’m being honest, I didn’t quite hit my goal,” Sanko told MMA Junkie on the World MMA Awards red carpet. “My goal was to be able to do Fight Night commentary this year, but I’m very positive about the future early next year, and I feel like the other things I was able to do this year, more behind the scenes than anything, I’m really proud of. I really think 2023 is gonna be a great year.”

If Sanko does achieve her goal, she will become the first female to commentate a UFC event. It’s an achievement that will give Sanko pride – not just for herself, but as a pioneer for other females in the industry who aspire to follow in her footsteps.

“I really, genuinely want to make this path that I’m on easier and more palatable for the amazing and incredibly intelligent accomplished women who I know are right behind me ready to do the same job,” Sanko said. “There are a lot of women that will be ready to do commentary in the very, very near future. If I can take some of the blows, I’m happy to do that.

“When you put yourself in a lane that’s unique and you sort of put yourself out there, there are a lot of people that want to criticize that and say negative things about it. But when it’s no longer weird or out of the norm, then that no longer happens. And that’s my goal.”

