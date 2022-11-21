Launch of WASP Science for Adaptation Policy Brief: Global Goal on Adaptation

The WASP Science-for-Adaptation Policy Brief on the Global Goal on Adaptation is the sixth issue in the series published by seven UN agencies that form the World Adaptation Science Program (WASP): UNEP, WMO, UNFCCC, IPCC, GEF, GCF and SLEEP. This issue discusses the Global Goal of Adaptation and its adequacy of Adaptive response commensurate with the temperature goal of the Paris Agreement, and a collective effort is required to operationalize the Global Goal on Adaptation, noting that there are no agreed frameworks, methods, and indicators , or metrics to assess progress towards the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA).

Where: GEF-GCF Pavilion, COP27 venue, Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt

When: 14 November 2022, 11:30 am-1:00 pm local time (EET)

Program Overview:

11:30 – 11:40 – Welcome and Introductions by the moderator (10 minutes, including time for panelists and participants to take their seats)

  • Mr. Alvin Chandra, Representative of the WASP Secretariat at the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), Nairobi, Kenya

11:40 – 11:55 – Technical presentation by the authors on the main findings of the policy brief (15 minutes)

  • Ms. Kristie L. Ebi, University of Washington, Seattle, United States of America
  • Ms. Johanna Nalau, Griffith University, Gold Coast, Australia

11:55 – 12:20 – Brief remarks by panelists (5 minutes each)

  • Ms. Chizuru Aoki, Global Environment Facility (GEF), Washington DC, United States of America
  • Mr. Pa Ousman Jarju, Green Climate Fund (GCF), Incheon, Republic of Korea
  • Mr. Alvaro Rojas Ferrerira, United Nations University – Institute for Environment and Human Security (UNU-EHS), Bonn, Germany
  • Ms. Anne Olhoff, CONCITO, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Mr. Saleemul Huq, International Center for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD), Dhaka, Bangladesh

12:20 – 12:50 – Discussion between authors, panelists and audience, including Q&A, led by the moderator (30 minutes)

Authors and panelists

  • Mr. Alvin Chandra, United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), Nairobi, Kenya

12:50 – 13:00 – Closing remarks by the authors and moderator (10 minutes)

  • Ms. Johanna Nalau, Griffith University, Gold Coast, Australia
  • Ms. Kristie L. Ebi, University of Washington, Seattle, United States of America
  • Mr. Alvin Chandra, United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), Nairobi, Kenya

