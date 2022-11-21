Launch of WASP Science for Adaptation Policy Brief: Global Goal on Adaptation

The WASP Science-for-Adaptation Policy Brief on the Global Goal on Adaptation is the sixth issue in the series published by seven UN agencies that form the World Adaptation Science Program (WASP): UNEP, WMO, UNFCCC, IPCC, GEF, GCF and SLEEP. This issue discusses the Global Goal of Adaptation and its adequacy of Adaptive response commensurate with the temperature goal of the Paris Agreement, and a collective effort is required to operationalize the Global Goal on Adaptation, noting that there are no agreed frameworks, methods, and indicators , or metrics to assess progress towards the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA).

Where: GEF-GCF Pavilion, COP27 venue, Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt

When: 14 November 2022, 11:30 am-1:00 pm local time (EET)

Program Overview:

11:30 – 11:40 – Welcome and Introductions by the moderator (10 minutes, including time for panelists and participants to take their seats)

Mr. Alvin Chandra, Representative of the WASP Secretariat at the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), Nairobi, Kenya

11:40 – 11:55 – Technical presentation by the authors on the main findings of the policy brief (15 minutes)

Ms. Kristie L. Ebi, University of Washington, Seattle, United States of America

Ms. Johanna Nalau, Griffith University, Gold Coast, Australia

11:55 – 12:20 – Brief remarks by panelists (5 minutes each)

Ms. Chizuru Aoki, Global Environment Facility (GEF), Washington DC, United States of America

Mr. Pa Ousman Jarju, Green Climate Fund (GCF), Incheon, Republic of Korea

Mr. Alvaro Rojas Ferrerira, United Nations University – Institute for Environment and Human Security (UNU-EHS), Bonn, Germany

Ms. Anne Olhoff, CONCITO, Copenhagen, Denmark

Mr. Saleemul Huq, International Center for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD), Dhaka, Bangladesh

12:20 – 12:50 – Discussion between authors, panelists and audience, including Q&A, led by the moderator (30 minutes)

Authors and panelists

Mr. Alvin Chandra, United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), Nairobi, Kenya

12:50 – 13:00 – Closing remarks by the authors and moderator (10 minutes)