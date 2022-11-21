Launch of WASP Science for Adaptation Policy Brief: Global Goal on Adaptation
The WASP Science-for-Adaptation Policy Brief on the Global Goal on Adaptation is the sixth issue in the series published by seven UN agencies that form the World Adaptation Science Program (WASP): UNEP, WMO, UNFCCC, IPCC, GEF, GCF and SLEEP. This issue discusses the Global Goal of Adaptation and its adequacy of Adaptive response commensurate with the temperature goal of the Paris Agreement, and a collective effort is required to operationalize the Global Goal on Adaptation, noting that there are no agreed frameworks, methods, and indicators , or metrics to assess progress towards the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA).
Where: GEF-GCF Pavilion, COP27 venue, Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt
When: 14 November 2022, 11:30 am-1:00 pm local time (EET)
Program Overview:
11:30 – 11:40 – Welcome and Introductions by the moderator (10 minutes, including time for panelists and participants to take their seats)
- Mr. Alvin Chandra, Representative of the WASP Secretariat at the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), Nairobi, Kenya
11:40 – 11:55 – Technical presentation by the authors on the main findings of the policy brief (15 minutes)
- Ms. Kristie L. Ebi, University of Washington, Seattle, United States of America
- Ms. Johanna Nalau, Griffith University, Gold Coast, Australia
11:55 – 12:20 – Brief remarks by panelists (5 minutes each)
- Ms. Chizuru Aoki, Global Environment Facility (GEF), Washington DC, United States of America
- Mr. Pa Ousman Jarju, Green Climate Fund (GCF), Incheon, Republic of Korea
- Mr. Alvaro Rojas Ferrerira, United Nations University – Institute for Environment and Human Security (UNU-EHS), Bonn, Germany
- Ms. Anne Olhoff, CONCITO, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Mr. Saleemul Huq, International Center for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD), Dhaka, Bangladesh
12:20 – 12:50 – Discussion between authors, panelists and audience, including Q&A, led by the moderator (30 minutes)
Authors and panelists
- Mr. Alvin Chandra, United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), Nairobi, Kenya
12:50 – 13:00 – Closing remarks by the authors and moderator (10 minutes)
- Ms. Johanna Nalau, Griffith University, Gold Coast, Australia
- Ms. Kristie L. Ebi, University of Washington, Seattle, United States of America
- Mr. Alvin Chandra, United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), Nairobi, Kenya
