Latinx Visions conference to be Hosted at UNM : UNM Newsroom

The Latinx Visions: Speculative Worlds in Latinx Art, Literature, and Performance conference will be held March 9-11 at The University of New Mexico. Assistant Professor Matthew David Goodwin of the Department of Chicana/o Studies, Santiago Vaquera Vásquez of the Department of Spanish and Portuguese, and Cathryn Merla-Watson University from Texas-Rio Grande Valley are coordinating the event.

The Latinx Visions conference is focused on developing the growing field of Chicanx and Latinx speculative fiction, art, and performance. This will be the first time that the Scholars working on this topic will convene.

Approximately 70 scholars and artists will give presentations at the conference. The conference will be Thursday through Saturday, March 9-11, on the UNM campus and other local venues. The conference is free and open to the public, both virtual and in person.

The Latinx Visions: Speculative Worlds in Latinx Art, Literature, and Performance

Thursday-Saturday, March 9-11 · UNM campus and other local venues

​Free and open to the public

Latinx Visions: Speculative Worlds in Latinx Art, Literature, and Performance will kick off at the Student Union Building on the UNM campus Thursday, March 9, starting with registration 8:30-9:30 am in Ballroom C.

Lysa Rivera, associate professor and director of Graduate Studies at Western Washington University, will give the keynote presentation starting at 4 pm, speaking on the topic of Latinx Speculative Fiction and the Decolonial Imaginary.

For conference details and to register, go to the conference website. Click here for a full schedule of presentations and events.

Along with the conference are three performances and two futuristic exhibitions held at locations throughout Albuquerque.

Performances

Cancion Cannibal Cabaret

Thursday, March 9, 5:30-7 pm at the Chicana/o Studies Casita

Amalia Ortiz: Performance of the Cancion Cannibal Cabaret, a punk rock dystopian musical. Focused on the theme of Revolution and inspired by current issues of social injustice, The Cancion Cannibal Cabaret is set in a not-so-distant dystopian future. After an environmental apocalypse, a refugee raised under an oppressive State, La Madre Valiente studies secretly to become the leader of a Feminist revolution. While the Revolutionary figure remains in hiding, her emissaries, Las Hijas de la Madreroam the land telling her story, Educating others, and enlisting allies in revolution.

Ilan Stavans

Friday, March 10, 6:30-8:30 pm at The Outpost

Performance by Ilan Stavans: The Oven: An Anti-Lecturea one-act play about taking Ayahuasca in Colombia, followed by a discussion. After a chance meeting with a Shaman in Colombia, Stavans, a highly respected literary scholar, found himself in the Amazon rainforest. They had reluctantly agreed to participate in a religious ceremony that involved taking the hallucinogen Ayahuasca. Even though he considered himself a skeptic and a Rational intellectual, as someone whose worldview was defined by his education and his heritage as a Mexican Jew, Stavans found that the ritual pushed him to reconsider many of his basic understandings, including his Perceptions of indigenous cultures in Latin America, as well as his career as teacher, thinker, and artist. This one-act play is delivered in the form of a lecture that mimics the author’s startling spiritual journey. The performance will be followed by a discussion.

Guillermo Gómez-Peña

Saturday, March 11, 6:30-8:30 pm at the National Hispanic Cultural Center

Keynote address by Guillermo Gómez-Peña: Performance of The Pandemic Chronicles, a brand new spoken-word monologue and “live-action juke-box” by Gómez-Peña and Balitronica Gómez. “My new performance represents the fruit of my life’s work in all its iterations: live performance, lecturing, archiving, literary work, mentoring, community activism, all coming together to address the dangers of the times we live in with its disregard for human life and insidious undermining of democracy,” Gómez-Peña said.

Exhibitions

Futurist exhibits during the conference are:

Milenio: Chicanismos of Tomorrow, organized by Bianca Camarillo, a Museum Studies MA, at the 6th Street Harwood Studio. This exhibit already has another showing in Santa Fe, and there will be a small satellite exhibit at the Zimmerman library.

Fronteras del Futuro exhibit, at the National Hispanic Cultural Center.

Finally, following the conference, the project team will arrange the conference papers into a volume of revised and peer-reviewed chapters. The Latinx Visions project will Forge a Vital arena for understanding Latinx speculative worlds, significantly advancing the state of this rapidly growing field.