Latinx Social brings games to the quad – The Daily Eastern News

The Latin American Student Organization, LASO, hosts the Latinx Social at the Library Quad on Thursday evening.

In the front of the Library Quad, there were small little games such as spikeball, volleyball, bean bag, tic-tac-toe and cornhole.

There were also snacks and drinks at the LASO table, along with little Jibbitz for crocs. At the end of the event there was a raffle for free Homecoming t-shirts and $10 and $15 Amazon gift cards.

Daniela Munoz, president of LASO and a senior fashion Merchandise and design major, talked about how the organization really helped her feel more at home.

“I feel like I got a big culture shock moment,” Munoz said. “I came back in 2018 actually, and I feel like LASO kind of helped me find those resources and those people to actually feel more comfortable at Eastern. So being involved in LASO really created the environment that I needed to grow here.”

Munoz also Mentions how they came up with this plan over the summer, and now it’s finally come into fruition.

“In the summer, we actually met to discuss potential events that will bring in people in a large setting where they don’t feel uncomfortable,” Munoz said. “So we thought about a Latinx social to bring people outside and play games. Being outside and playing games really lets people loose and feel comfortable. So having the social outside in the quad playing games is probably one of the better ideas we had.”

Yolanda “Yoli” Botello, LASO secretary and senior special education major, said she transferred to Eastern and discovered LASO through Pantherpalooza. When it came to her input for today’s activity, she thinks that being outside was a huge plus for the event.

“I’m an outdoorsy person,” Botello said. “I think that’s why I brought it up for the event because I like being outside playing games. It’s nice out and you only get to enjoy it for so long.”

To try and help with the funds for future endeavors, the group is going to host a fundraising event from noon to 2 pm on Sept. 15. They plan to sell Raspados and Chicharron.

After this event, they will be hosting a meeting in the Martin Luther King Jr University Union building in the Effingham room. They also hold weekly meetings as well.

This is just one of the first of many events that LASO will be hosting throughout Latino Heritage Month, which officially begins on Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

