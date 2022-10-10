Latinx artists from Louisville Featured in ‘Our Kentucky Home’ exhibit

At age 11, Isvara Torres is making a name for themselves as one of the youngest artists showcased in a Latinx traveling exhibit visiting different locations across the state.

“Culture is part of who you are, and it shines through art,” said Isvara, who is of Ecuadorian and American descent. “Latin culture is rich in history, family-centered and tough.”

Isvara is one of 20 visual artists showcasing their work in “Our Kentucky Home: Hispanic/Latin American Visual Art in the Commonwealth.” The free exhibit is at the LexArts Gallery in Lexington through Nov. 14 and will be in Louisville at the Kentucky Center, 502 W. Main St., Jan. 6-31, 2023.

Latinx artist Isvara Torres enjoying a cool beverage in Louisville.

Torres couldn’t believe her Acrylic painting, “Passion, Beauty and Poverty,” which shows a woman in a beautiful dress walking through a dirty alley, was picked for the exhibit, which hopes to highlight the “Hispanic/Latin American/Latinx experiences in the Commonwealth today, demonstrate diversity through diverse media, Styles and themes and recognize the dynamic expressions these Kentuckians contribute to our cultural landscape,” according to the Kentucky Arts Council.

“I was like, ‘Who me?'” she said smiling.

Isvara’s mother, Rachel Torres, said she is honored her daughter’s work was picked among other pieces created by adults for the exhibit and hopes Isvara’s work will influence other children to submit work for future exhibits.

