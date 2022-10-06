Latin Expressions celebrates culture, community through dance, film, visual art, literature, and more — Stir

As it marks its 10th anniversary, VLACC is presenting Latin Expressions, a month-long series of arts events, many of them free, presented in partnership with four of the city’s leading arts groups: the Vancouver International Film Festival; Vancouver Writers Fest; DanceHouse; and Museum of Anthropology.

Running October 7 to November 5, the Celebration features film, dance, visual arts, literature, and music.

“We have this opportunity to share our lived experience of Latin America through the arts,” Vieira de Carvalho says. “With Latin Expressions, we are inviting more people to be part of this conversation.”

At VIFF, the Latin Expressions program is anchored by Fogaréu, the Canadian Premiere of Brazilian director Flávia Neves’ feature debut. The filmmaker will be in attendance for a post-show Q&A at the October 7 screening, while the film also plays on October 9. (See here for Stir’s review.)

“Latin America is not even a geographical concept or a political one,” Vieira de Carvalho says. “It has anywhere from 20 countries to 32, depending on how you count them. It has so much diversity, yet at the same time so many points of contact, with many countries having gone through Dictatorship or colonization. So when we watch something like Fogaréu, there’s so much intersectionality. It has all sorts of situations being played out related to colonization, to toxic masculinity… It’s universal in a Latin American way.”