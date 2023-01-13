Latin America Amateur Championship Second Round Free Live Stream – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Colombian golfer Mateo Fuenmayor takes the round one lead into this round after finishing at six-under-par. He will head into the round with a one-stroke lead over the rest of the pack. The 2023 Latin America Amateur Championship heads into the second round of play today live from Puerto Rico in the Grand Reserve Golf Club. Vincente Marzilio (Argentina), Santiago de la Fuente (Mexico), Martín Cancino (Chile) and Luis Carrera (Mexico) are all tied for the No. 2 spot on the Leaderboard at five under par. The next pair, Juan Ignacio Basagoitía (Chile) and Mateo Fernandez de Oliver (Argentina) come in on the Leaderboard at four under par.

.

